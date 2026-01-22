Australian food technology firm expands in Netherlands

Flavourtech, a food technology company based in Griffith, operates globally while maintaining its headquarters in regional Australia. The company develops and supplies aroma recovery, extraction, and evaporation technologies to food and beverage processors worldwide.

In October 2022, Flavourtech established a temporary office at Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands, located within Foodvalley NL, while a new pilot plant facility was under construction. During this period, the company conducted food and bio-based research with the university and partner organisations, using interim pilot plant infrastructure. Flavourtech has since begun relocating operations into its newly completed pilot plant.

According to general manager Leon Skaliotis, proximity to customers has changed how trials and collaborations are conducted. "Being just down the road is increasing opportunities with our European customers. It's so much simpler now for them to bring their product and conduct trials at our demonstration facility," he said.

Flavourtech's core technology, the Spinning Cone Column (SCC), was initially developed to remove sulphites during winemaking. Further testing demonstrated its application in alcohol removal and natural aroma recovery. Over time, the technology has been applied across a wider range of food and beverage processes.

Other developments have been driven by customer-specific operational challenges or safety considerations. In the late 1990s, Flavourtech designed an integrated processing line for a client to reduce workplace safety risks associated with boiling products and forklift movement. That system remains in use.

The company's European pilot plant is located within Foodvalley NL, a region that hosts around 1,000 food-related businesses. Customers and partners from regions including Japan, India, and the United States also operate nearby, enabling in-person trials and technical discussions.

In addition to beverage applications, Flavourtech is assessing the use of its technology in plant-based food processing. Potential uses include removing undesirable flavours, recovering natural aromas, and extracting value from over-ripe or non-marketable fruit that would otherwise be discarded.

Support for establishing operations in the Netherlands was provided by Austrade. Catherine Hill, Austrade's Trade and Investment Commissioner for the Netherlands, Nordics, and Baltics, noted that the Netherlands is often used by exporters as a single European entry point due to its logistics and transport infrastructure.

Despite expanding internationally, Flavourtech has retained its base in Griffith. The company employs staff from a range of national backgrounds, which Skaliotis said supports international operations, particularly in customer communication and remote technical support.

Flavourtech continues to develop its technology portfolio while working with research institutions, customers, and industry partners in Australia and overseas.

