Washington State University previews Sunflare apple variety

Washington State University will hold a preview sampling of its latest apple variety, Sunflare™, for students, faculty, and staff on its Pullman campus on Thursday, January 22. The tasting will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CUB Food Court and is open exclusively to the university community, with samples available while supplies last.

Sunflare is the first new apple variety developed through Washington State University's tree fruit breeding program since the release of Cosmic Crisp®. During its development phase, interest was recorded through a public naming process, with more than 17,000 name suggestions submitted before Sunflare was selected.

The variety, known in breeding trials as WA 64, is the result of a cross between Honeycrisp and Cripps Pink, the latter also marketed as Pink Lady®. According to WSU, the apple is characterised by a combination of tart flavour and firm texture. Commercial availability is expected in retail channels from 2029.

Breeding work on Sunflare began in 1998, when researchers hand-pollinated a Honeycrisp flower with pollen from a Cripps Pink tree at WSU's Columbia View Research Orchard. The university holds a patent on WA 64 and has filed trademark applications for the Sunflare name.

The sampling event is hosted by WSU Innovation & Entrepreneurship and is intended to provide an early opportunity for the campus community to evaluate the fruit while also presenting background on the breeding process and research involved.

Ongoing research activities at Washington State University focus on orchard performance and recommended production practices for WA 64. The university stated that royalties generated from sales of trees, budwood, and fruit in future commercial phases are expected to support continued tree fruit research and the development of additional apple varieties.

Source: WSU Insider