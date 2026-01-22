U.S. potato production down 2% in 2025

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Crop Production 2025 Summary, released in January, reports that US potato production in 2025 is estimated at 413 million cwt, down 2 per cent from the 2024 crop.

The decline in output is mainly linked to reduced acreage. Planted area decreased by 3 per cent year on year to 902,000 acres (365,026 hectares). Harvested area also fell by 3 per cent compared with the previous season, totaling 896,800 acres (362,922 hectares).

Despite the smaller harvested area, yields improved. The national average yield increased to 460 cwt per acre, up 6 cwt from 2024. Higher yields helped offset part of the reduction in planted and harvested acreage, limiting the overall drop in production volume.

The USDA noted that the increase in productivity per acre reflects generally supportive growing conditions across key potato-producing regions during the 2025 season.

Source: Mintec/Expana