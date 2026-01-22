U.S. pear growers face pressure from Argentine imports

California's pear industry is facing increased pressure from overlapping imports, according to a discussion on the AgNet News Hour between host Nick Papagni and Chris Zanobini, executive director of the California Pear Advisory Board.

The board represents pear growers across California and has operated in various forms since 1937. Zanobini, who has worked with the organisation since 1996, said the challenges currently facing growers differ from those experienced in previous decades.

California's pear harvest typically begins around 1 July, with shipments largely completed by the end of October. This timeframe allows California pears to be marketed before production shifts to Oregon and Washington.

Pears from Argentina, harvested in December and January, are increasingly arriving in the United States during the summer months. In recent seasons, large volumes have entered the market in June, July, and August, overlapping directly with the California harvest period. In the most recent season, 1.3 million boxes of Argentine pears were imported, exceeding California's total Bartlett pear production.

Zanobini also raised concerns about the use of 1-MCP, a ripening inhibitor commonly applied to imported pears. Pears require post-harvest ripening, but the use of this substance extends storage life and can prevent proper ripening. He said this affects the eating quality for consumers. California growers, he noted, made a voluntary decision six years ago not to use 1-MCP due to its effect on fruit quality, which limits their storage options compared with imported products.

Production costs were another focus of the discussion. California growers operate under labour, water, chemical, and environmental regulations that increase costs. Zanobini estimated a US$5 to US$10 per box cost difference between California production and Argentine pears. Over the same period, pear prices have remained flat or declined, while import volumes have increased.

Zanobini said domestic production from California, Oregon, and Washington can supply US demand without overlapping imports during the California season. He encouraged retailers and consumers to consider origin during the marketing window.

"This industry depends on awareness," Zanobini said. "If consumers speak up, retailers will listen."

Source: AgNet West