GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW APPLES

Global apple markets are entering the heart of the season under mixed conditions, with high volumes and balanced trade in parts of Europe, tighter availability and firmer prices in others, and weather and logistics continuing to shape supply dynamics worldwide.

Across the Netherlands, high apple volumes continue to limit price movement despite good quality fruit entering the market from ULO storage, while promotions support steady sales. In Italy, one of the largest crops of recent years, combined with strong quality, underpins trade amid higher costs and cautious consumer demand. France shows regional variation with generally stable flows and firmer prices for some varieties, Spain reports harvest volumes below last year but above the historical average, with prices recovering after pressure during the harvest peak, while Poland faces tighter availability after the holiday period, pushing prices higher despite muted demand.

In Germany, domestic supply keeps the market broadly balanced, though producer prices remain under pressure, while Portugal benefits from good fruit firmness and colour but faces smaller sizes and strong competition from other European origins. Greece is dealing with sharply reduced volumes and poorer quality after frost damage, and in Ukraine, frost-related losses and strong export demand are tightening supply and sustaining high prices under difficult energy conditions.

© Viola van den Hoven-Katsman | FreshPlaza.com

Switzerland recorded a slight year-on-year decline in organic apple sales in November, in line with softer overall demand, while North America is seeing firmer prices as stocks decline faster than usual and processing demand remains strong. In South Africa, early Gala arrivals are entering a price-sensitive market, with weather and early ripening influencing storage and marketing decisions.

India shows contrasting dynamics, with controlled CA releases stabilising northern markets while reduced Iranian arrivals tighten supply and lift prices in the south. Chile continues steady exports with India emerging as a key growth market, Argentina is gradually recovering with Brazil as its main outlet, Brazil remains focused on its domestic market while absorbing regional exports, and Mexico continues to rely heavily on imports as local production falls short of demand.

The Netherlands: High volumes keep prices under pressure

A Dutch fruit trader reports that the start of the Dutch pome fruit season has been challenging this year. "Volumes, especially for apples, were higher than expected across the board. On the positive side, more high-quality lots are now coming onto the market as ULO (ultra-low oxygen) storage cells for Elstar apples are being opened, often releasing first-pick batches.

However, the apple market remains very full due to the large volumes available in the Netherlands and neighbouring countries, making it difficult to see any price movement. Fruit quality is good, thanks to ample sunshine, and sales are moving along steadily. Since the end of the harvest, many promotions have taken place, moving significant volumes and allowing buyers to purchase good-quality fruit at attractive prices. This may offer some perspective for the coming months."

Belgium: Large volumes in both conventional and organic markets push prices down

It is a very challenging season for apples, a Belgian trader explains. "We saw very high yields at the start of the season, which has resulted in low prices. When it comes to the classic varieties, such as Jonagold, any improvement is likely to take quite some time. If prices do rise, this will more likely be towards late spring or summer, depending on the available supply. With apples, it is essential to have your own sales channels, or multiple outlets, in order to secure at least some margin. We see strong pressure on the market, both for industrial processing and the fresh market. Industrial prices are very low, and due to ideal growing conditions and high production levels, sorting sizes sometimes turn out smaller. For lots with a high share of small sizes, this becomes particularly challenging."

The biggest challenge for organic apples this season is the inconsistent quality, even within a single plot. "Many lots fall just short of the strict supermarket requirements, particularly in terms of firmness, size and uniformity, which means that a great deal of good fruit is rejected. This makes marketing difficult: only a small share meets the 'perfect' ideal, while the rest is diverted to processing at much lower prices. As export is hardly an option for apples, this hits growers especially hard at a time when they are already facing rising costs. According to the sector, greater flexibility from buyers and fairer pricing are needed to reduce unnecessary waste and pressure on growers."

Italy: High production and strong quality underpin the season

Despite a complex and uncertain macroeconomic environment, the outlook for the Italian apple market remains positive, although caution and prudence are required. The market is primarily shaped by ongoing geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, and the resulting erosion of consumers' purchasing power. These factors continue to influence spending behaviour and food consumption patterns across Europe. Rising costs for energy, services, transport, labour, and production inputs are affecting the entire supply chain, from cooperatives to individual farms.

In Italy, the apple season is marked by production volumes among the highest of recent years. Total apple output reached 2,317,715 metric tons. By variety, Golden Delicious production declined slightly by 1% compared with the previous year, at 660,934 metric tons. Red Delicious production fell sharply by 18%, reaching the lowest level in four years at 163,180 metric tons. Fuji production recovered, rising by 2% to 166,941 metric tons, while Cripps Pink stood at 148,680 metric tons. The group of new club varieties exceeded 319,000 metric tons, setting a new production record and increasing by 17% compared with 2024. Overall quality is described as excellent, the best in terms of colour and size over the past five years. The share of apples destined for the fresh market is 2% higher than last year, while around 280,000 metric tons were channelled to processing, down 15%.

Sales of club varieties are progressing in line with stock reduction plans. Exports to non-European markets continue to deliver very strong results in both volume and value, concluding a record-breaking 2025 calendar year for Italian apple exports and supporting moderate optimism. The domestic market is also performing in line with expectations. Sales of Golden Delicious have been steady, with inventories reduced since the start of the season broadly in line with the average, particularly in Trentino-Alto Adige, where the drawdown is 10% higher than in the same month last year. Results have also been satisfactory for Red Delicious and Granny Smith, with stocks among the lowest seen in recent years.

In week 3 of 2026, the apple campaign continued to progress steadily in Italian wholesale markets. Prices were reported at €1.80/kg for Fuji, €1.60–€1.70/kg for Granny Smith, €1.60/kg for Royal Gala, and €2.10/kg for Scilate.

According to updated YouGov data as of November 2025, 83% of Italian households purchase apples. Sixty per cent of households buy apples in supermarkets, followed by discount stores at 42%. Hypermarkets and small self-service stores follow in order of importance. The penetration of organic apples is increasing, having gained three percentage points in just one year. As expected, purchasing peaks between February and May, when at least 40% of households buy apples at least once.

France: Regional variations shape trade dynamics

In the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, trade slowed slightly at the beginning of the week, with reduced momentum. In the Grand Est, prices remained fairly stable, although there was a decline for conventional and organic two-colour apples sold in crates (bulk). In the southwest of France, consumption eased slightly, while prices held steady.

Overall, trade flows remained stable. Demand for Belchard and Canada Grey varieties continues to be strong, while the availability of certain Gala sizes is limited. Prices are showing a firmer trend. Promotional activity is visible in supermarkets for organic varieties. Large-sized Gala apples remain scarce, while prices for Golden Delicious apples are competitive.

In overseas markets, activity appears stable. "Several traders are facing logistical issues with certain shipping companies, which may lead to additional costs. Demand for Granny Smith apples is reasonable, although smaller sizes are less in demand. Shipments are destined for Northern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and, to a lesser extent, Asia. Club apples such as Jazz and Envy are also being exported to Germany and the Netherlands. Flows of red apples to the Middle East are more limited. For Gala apples, additional sorting is required to ensure sufficient quality for long-distance shipments. Supply is falling sharply, which is supporting firm prices. At the same time, competition from Chilean apples is restricting shipments to South America," according to the RNM.

Spain: Volumes below last year, prices recover in January

The 2025 Spanish apple harvest concluded in December with total volumes exceeding 500,000 tons, more than 8% lower than the record 2024 crop but still above the historical average. Golden Delicious remains the dominant variety, with an estimated 232,691 tons, accounting for almost half of total production, followed by Gala at 86,478 tons.

"Prices suffered in October, at the height of the harvest, but they are recovering this January," explains a grower from Girona. At present, Royal Gala and Fuji dominate market availability, alongside Golden Delicious, which continues to be the most widely planted and consumed variety in Spain. Domestic apple consumption has increased in recent years but remains insufficient to meet demand, with imports mainly supplied by Italy, followed by France.

Poland: Holiday period limits availability

Demand has remained largely unchanged in recent weeks. Orders from domestic supermarkets continue to be relatively low. There has been a slight increase in demand from Western Europe, but volumes are still too small to indicate any significant market movement. In January, the Indian market showed a slight slowdown. Between 22 December and the present, apple availability from growers has been very limited due to the Christmas and New Year period, as well as the public holiday on 6 January in Poland. Many growers took short breaks, and only a limited number of ULO chambers were opened during this time.

Prices have risen, as is typical at the start of the new year. For some markets, the increase has been relatively sharp, and it may take time before these price levels become workable. Storing apples for longer periods in ULO facilities involves higher costs, so this development is not unexpected. Italian apples are becoming more competitive in the Egyptian market, particularly due to pricing for Gala and Golden varieties. At the same time, apples from Lebanon remain present in the Egyptian market, resulting in very aggressive overall competition at the moment.

Germany: Domestic supply leads balanced apple trade

Domestic shipments dominated the market, followed by supplies from Italy and France. Deliveries from the Netherlands and Poland supplemented availability. In Frankfurt, German apples were increasingly offered in loose packaging. In Munich, yellow Golden Delicious apples from South Tyrol met weaker demand than expected. Overall, supply and demand were largely balanced, meaning traders were rarely required to adjust their earlier price expectations. In Frankfurt, Italian and French consignments became slightly more expensive, while in Berlin, the full assortment recorded slightly lower prices.

Producer prices remain under pressure. As one marketer noted, "Prices remain below last year's level, while costs have risen again. In this respect, a price increase in the near future would actually be necessary from our producers' point of view."

Portugal: Quality supports long-distance shipments

This year's apples show good coloration and firmness, particularly for Gala, making them well-suited for long-distance transport compared with last season, when a heatwave occurred during harvest. In terms of volumes, Gala yields are similar to those of the previous year, although there is a clear shortage of larger sizes in both Gala and Golden apples. Overall production in the north and centre of Portugal is stable, but fruit sizes are smaller than expected.

Demand is lower than anticipated for several reasons, notably strong production in Spain, France, Italy, and Poland. This is creating pressure not only within the European market, but also in some destinations outside Europe where Portugal typically performs well. On the positive side, markets are increasingly appreciating smaller apple sizes.

Greece: Quality issues limit volumes

Greek exporters are satisfied with both demand and prices in foreign markets. Only the period from August to October was weak, due to the presence of carry-over stocks from Italy and Poland. Once Ramadan begins, even stronger demand is expected, as fruit consumption increases and apples are also exchanged as festive gifts. Greek apples reach Libya and Sudan via Egypt.

Severe damage caused by last spring's frost resulted in major production losses. As a consequence, one exporter reported stocks down by 80 per cent compared with last year. At the same time, overall quality is poor, with a high share of small or misshapen apples. As a result, many buyers have turned to apples from other origins. Official figures confirm this trend, as Greek apple exports up to 2 January 2026 fell to 15,687 tons from 27,973 tons recorded on the same date last year.

On the domestic market, activity is described as completely stagnant. Large volumes of apples from Italy and Poland are circulating, alongside very cheap apples from Iran, which are often labelled as Greek and pass through two or three intermediaries before reaching the market.

Ukraine: Frost losses tighten market balance

Due to late spring frosts in 2025, Ukraine lost part of its apple crop. At the same time, storage facilities are still holding sufficient volumes to cover current demand. As of January, apples remain available, but market supply is lower than under normal conditions. This imbalance is one of the main reasons for the elevated price levels compared with previous years. Prices were already high during the harvest period and immediately afterwards, despite the wide availability of freshly harvested fruit at that time. Growers lacked the capacity to harvest and market apples simultaneously. The labour situation continues to worsen and could become critical by the next season.

Prices are also being supported by strong export activity, which traditionally shows solid demand. Ukrainian apples have been in high demand since the start of the season and continue to find buyers abroad. As a result, some major growers with established export channels have prioritised foreign markets and, to a degree, reduced their focus on domestic sales. Ongoing missile and drone strikes on energy infrastructure remain a major challenge. Authorities state that all power generation facilities have been affected, forcing many market operators to rely on diesel generators.

Switzerland: Organic share slips slightly in November

In November, 537 tons of organic apples were sold through retail channels in Switzerland. According to BLW, this represents a decline of 2.3 per cent compared with the same month a year earlier, when sales reached 549 tons. November sales volumes were also higher in the period from 2021 to 2023, ranging from 540 tons in 2022 to 626 tons in 2023.

Demand for conventionally grown apples was likewise lower. As a result, organic apples accounted for 11.1 per cent of total apple sales in November, slightly below the average share of 11.2 per cent recorded over the previous four years.

North America: Tighter supply supports the market

Apple prices in North America are likely to strengthen. In the Northeast, apple growers and shippers are seeing strong prices for processing fruit, with several processing opportunities prompting them to assess whether it makes sense to pack fruit for the fresh market. Thanks to good overall quality this season, demand remains steady, and movement is strong. Prices are broadly similar to the same period last year, although national storage reports indicate that stocks are declining more quickly than in previous seasons.

In the West, preliminary estimates released in August placed the 2025 apple crop at approximately 142 million boxes. Updated forecasts now put total production closer to 131 million boxes, around 8.4 per cent below the original outlook.

Volumes of Cosmic Crisp® and Envy™ have increased significantly, rising by 20 per cent year on year. This additional supply is helping to support tight availability in two of the highest-demand varieties, Gala and Honeycrisp. Organic apples continue to be an important growth driver, with volumes up 12 per cent year on year.

Overall, supply remains well positioned to support steady retail programmes. Price levels continue to firm as a result of tighter availability in key varieties such as Gala and Honeycrisp, combined with consistent consumer demand.

South Africa: Early varieties enter a price-sensitive market

South Africa's apple harvest has started in the Free State with early Gala strains, while Cripps Red from Controlled Atmosphere storage rooms is still supplying the market. Once fresh fruit enters the market, prices tend to drop quickly. The average price this week is almost €0.70 per kilogram.

"We are seeing similar opening prices to last year, which are good prices," a Free State apple grower says. "However, last year prices dropped quite quickly. This season, we are seeing some price growth, particularly for new genetic strains, which generally deliver a better packout and therefore a higher return per hectare."

In the Cape, the season has started unusually hot, and in the Langkloof, there is already renewed talk of drought. Reports indicate that fruit in Cape orchards is ripening earlier, a situation that will be managed through storage. South African apple exports are currently buoyant, with shipments focused on Asia and the Far East, as well as continental Africa, in an approximate 50:50 split.

India: Northern releases steady market while southern supply tightens

India's apple market shows diverging trends between the northern and southern regions. In the north, conditions have stabilised as Kashmir begins releasing fruit from controlled atmosphere (CA) storage. Jammu and Kashmir's annual output of about 2.1 million tons, together with Himachal Pradesh's 0.51 million tons, continues to underpin domestic supply. Earlier in the season, heavy rainfall and repeated highway closures pushed an estimated 3–3.5 million crates into CA storage. So far, around 10–15 per cent of this volume has been released. Prices for apples from CA stores are currently in the range of about €8.0 to €12.0 per 10 kg, depending on quality and variety. These controlled releases are intended to prevent a repeat of the oversupply that caused prices to drop earlier in the season.

In contrast, the southern market is experiencing tighter availability. Shipments of Iranian Red Delicious apples have declined to around 40–50 containers per week, with many vessels arriving partially loaded. Trade volumes have been reduced by payment restrictions linked to sanctions, which have effectively halved flows. In Mumbai, wholesale prices for crunchy apples in the 70–80 g size range have increased to over €14.7 per 10 kg.

Other origins continue to supply the south at higher price levels. Apples from Poland are trading at approximately €21.0–€22.1 per 13 kg, Italian fruit at around €23.0 per 14 kg, and Turkish premium apples at about €39.6 per 10 kg, although movement of the Turkish product remains slow. Afghan apples exited the market earlier in the season despite zero import duties, as port delays eroded competitiveness.

Looking ahead, southern markets are preparing for continued price pressure in February, as Iranian loadings are expected to pause until pricing conditions improve.

Chile: India drives growth amid selective availability

Chile retains its position as the leading apple exporter in Latin America, supported by a stable 2025/26 supply season without excess volumes. The season is characterised by higher rejection rates at the packing level due to climatic and phytosanitary challenges, which are limiting commercial availability.

European markets remain under strong pressure from high stock levels, particularly for Pink Lady. In contrast, India is emerging as the fastest-growing destination, driving increased shipments of Gala apples. The Middle East and Russia are also gaining importance as alternative export markets.

Argentina: Brazil remains the main outlet

Argentina is showing a gradual recovery in its apple market in 2025, with export volumes increasing compared with the previous year. Production remains relatively stable but continues to be constrained by domestic cost pressures and structural limitations.

Brazil remains the main destination, absorbing a large share of Argentina's exportable volumes. In a global context of tighter supply, Argentina benefits indirectly from reduced availability in European markets, although competitiveness remains closely tied to exchange rates and logistical efficiency.

Brazil: Domestic market remains central

Brazil is a significant apple producer within the region, with production primarily oriented toward the domestic market. Local output covers a large share of national demand, although the country continues to rely on imports, mainly from Argentina and Chile, to balance supply and ensure consistent quality.

In 2026, Brazil remains an important destination for regional exporters, benefiting from the global backdrop of reduced availability and the need to diversify export markets in response to ongoing pressure in Europe.

Mexico: Domestic supply falls short of demand

Mexico maintains stable apple production, but output remains insufficient to meet domestic consumption, reinforcing the country's role as a major import market. During the 2025/26 season, demand remains firm, supported by local consumption and a preference for imported fruit with consistent quality.

In a context of tighter global supply, Mexico is strengthening its position as a destination market for Southern Hemisphere exporters, particularly Chile, rather than emerging as a significant apple-exporting player.

Next Topic: Avocados