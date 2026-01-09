GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW ORANGES

Global orange markets are entering the core of the Northern Hemisphere season with supply developments diverging by origin, shaped by weather conditions, harvest timing, and regional demand patterns. Across Europe, the Americas, and producing countries in the Southern Hemisphere, availability, sizing, and pricing dynamics remain closely linked to logistics, seasonal consumption, and export flows.

Italy reports the Sicilian citrus campaign peaking with blood oranges, offering good quality and larger sizes despite slightly lower volumes, while producer prices are under pressure from early retail promotions. Consumption is expected to strengthen from January after a stable Christmas period. Spain is facing a slow-moving orange season marked by a smaller harvest, higher field prices, and subdued consumption, with the market now transitioning from Navelina to Navel and early Lane Late amid growing competition from imported fruit. In France, strong winter demand is meeting limited supply, mainly from Spain, with smaller volumes from Egypt and Italy. The result is a tight and unbalanced market, with relatively few operators actively supplying citrus.

In Germany, Spanish Navelina oranges strengthened their dominance after South African supplies ended, with demand easing after the year-end and shortages reported in larger sizes. The Netherlands is experiencing early-season tightness due to delays in the Egyptian harvest, as fruit colour and internal quality have yet to reach export standards. An early Ramadan is expected to further limit availability in the first quarter. North America shows a stable orange supply across California, Florida, and Texas, supported by good colour development and steady demand. Pricing trends vary by region and size, while imported volumes from Morocco and Spain are largely absorbed by Europe and Canada.

Egypt's season started later with Navel oranges in mid-December, aiming for better fruit uniformity and reduced early price competition. Demand remains solid across Europe, the Gulf, Russia, Asia, and increasingly Latin America, with exporters expecting more balanced market distribution despite ongoing logistical risks. Morocco has seen improved prospects following heavy rainfall, supporting higher yields and better sizing after prolonged drought. Exporters see new opportunities as pressure on European markets eases, although shipments remain moderate so far.

Brazil continues to influence the global orange juice market, with reduced production due to disease pressure and weather-linked fruit drop. Weaker international juice demand is weighing on prices, leading the sector to operate cautiously. Uruguay expects a rebound in orange volumes, driven by late varieties, with Europe and Brazil as key destinations. Logistics remain a constraint, while processing supports the use of non-fresh-grade fruit.

Argentina maintains stable production by focusing on juice and essential oils, limiting logistical exposure, and supporting overall returns. Fresh exports continue to prioritise quality-driven markets in Europe and the UK. Peru closes the overview with steady citrus output and untapped export potential for Valencia oranges. While most production serves the domestic market, export growth depends on ongoing gains in quality and productivity.

Italy: Sicilian citrus campaign peaks with blood oranges

The 2025-26 Sicilian citrus campaign, which started in November with varieties such as Navel oranges, reached its peak in mid-December with the start of the blood orange season, including the Ippolito, Tarocco Rosso, and Moro varieties. "Volumes are slightly lower than last year, but the oranges are larger on average, and the quality of the product is excellent," reports the sales manager of a Sicilian producer organisation.

The president of a major Sicilian consortium also confirms the excellent quality of the blood oranges harvested from mid-December onwards. However, market conditions have so far been less favourable than expected. One negative factor has been the early launch of promotional campaigns by some discount retailers, with heavy price reductions that put pressure on producer prices. According to the sector, attention should not only focus on production volumes, but also on securing a fair price that remains viable for growers.

"November was a difficult month due to mild temperatures and the continued presence of South African citrus in retail outlets. However, the orange market normalised in December with the start of the Tarocco season," the sales manager explains. During the Christmas period, the citrus market remained stable. Despite the usual increase in demand during Christmas week, overall volumes stayed in line with the seasonal average. "January traditionally marks the start of higher consumption levels. We are optimistic about the coming months."

Spain: Tight supply meets weak consumption

The Spanish orange market is still slow to gain momentum. Field prices are higher than at the same point last year, driven by a smaller harvest and higher production costs, while commercial activity remains below expectations. In Andalusia, production is estimated to be around 25% lower than last season.

The Navelina season started late due to delayed colour development, as cold winter temperatures arrived later than usual, combined with the continued presence of South African stocks. Consumption has remained weak so far, meaning the market has struggled to absorb supply despite lower overall availability this year. As a result, Navelina oranges have been available for longer than usual this season.

The sector is currently transitioning from Navelina to Navel oranges and, in some earlier areas, to the first Lane Late volumes, with field prices still at high levels. Niche varieties such as Chocolate Navelina, characterised by brownish-green skin and orange flesh, have seen good demand, and their production continues to increase each season.

The sector expects citrus consumption to improve with the arrival of colder temperatures and a potential rise in respiratory infections, given the vitamin C content of citrus fruit. Recent rainfall has slightly affected the remaining Navelina fruit still on the trees, but it has also contributed positively to sizing in mid-season and late-season varieties.

Beyond the decline in consumption, which remains a major concern for growers, the sector continues to be worried about the growing influx of citrus fruit from third countries. Between January and October 2024, Spain imported 65,403 tonnes of oranges and mandarins from South Africa, almost 42% more than in the same period in 2014. From this point in the season, Spanish exporters will also be competing with oranges from Egypt.

France: Limited supply meets strong winter demand

The orange market in France is currently challenging, mainly due to limited availability against strong demand for citrus fruit. Supply comes primarily from Spain, with smaller volumes from Egypt compared to last year and limited arrivals from Italy. Overall, available volumes remain restricted. Only a small number of operators are active in the market, supplying citrus fruit to their customers. As a result, the market remains unbalanced, with supply falling short of demand, which has been supported by cold, winter weather.

Germany: Spanish oranges dominate after South African exit

Shortly before Christmas, the last South African oranges disappeared from the German market. At the same time, the presence of Spanish Navelina oranges continued to increase, supported by smaller volumes from Italy and Turkey. By contrast, fruit from Greece, Portugal, and Morocco has remained scarce in German trade. Demand rose steadily during the second half of December but fell back quickly after the turn of the year, in line with trends seen across most other fruit and vegetable categories. Across origins, a shortage of large sizes was reported. Prices for Spanish oranges were broadly in line with last year.

Italian blood oranges, including the Moro and Tarocco varieties, have also been available for several weeks, alongside Cara Cara oranges from Spain and Italy. "We had to wait a long time for good blood oranges this year; it was only after the turn of the year that we received our first blood-red Moro and Tarocco oranges," reports a Swiss trader.

Netherlands: Delayed Egyptian season tightens early supply

A Dutch importer reports that the orange harvest in Egypt is considerably delayed. Fruit coloration is progressing slowly, and Brix and acid levels have not yet reached the required stage. As a result, a later start to the season is expected. With Ramadan starting early this year, market availability in the first quarter is expected to be limited.

North America: Orange supply stable across key regions

Orange supply from California remains good as the market moves into the middle of the season, with Washington navels, spring navels, blood oranges, and Cara Cara varieties all coming on stream.

Fruit is now colouring properly after an inversion layer over central California persisted for more than a month, preventing cooler night temperatures that typically support colour development. California fruit is generally large in size, with tighter availability of 88s and smaller counts. The crop is mainly graded as Fancy, with some Choice fruit. The share of Choice fruit is increasing as thrips have had some impact on the crop, although the situation is far less difficult than four years ago, when thrips caused more extensive damage to California citrus. Florida also has a good supply and is currently packing varieties such as Pineapple oranges. The state is expected to begin transitioning into Valencia oranges by mid-February. The fresh market has first access to orange supplies, supported by good colour and Brix levels this season for some grower-shippers.

The domestic orange supply is also coming from Texas. At the same time, Morocco and Spain have oranges available, although these volumes are mainly directed towards European markets and Canada. Demand for oranges in the United States is steady, with pricing holding up well. In Florida, fresh market pricing is stronger than juice pricing, while in California, pricing is firmer for smaller-sized fruit.

Egypt: Later start, stable demand, and shifting export balance

The Egyptian orange season started with the Navel variety on December 15, around two weeks later than last season. This delay generated mixed reactions among exporters. While part of the pre-Christmas export window was missed, the decision aimed to achieve more uniform fruit colouring across producers and to limit the price competition typically seen at the start of the season.

Initial estimates from a broad group of producers suggest that overall production may be lower than last season. However, larger fruit sizes are expected to be more available, which exporters view as supportive for market positioning. The season is also expected to show a better balance in export volumes across destinations. With the Red Sea situation gradually stabilising, exporters anticipate a return to Asian markets. Improved sizing supports shipments to markets that favour larger fruit, such as Russia. Exports to emerging destinations in South America have been increasing for two consecutive seasons, easing pressure on the European market and supporting price formation, according to exporters.

Demand remains strong and stable from Europe, the Gulf region, Russia, CIS countries, and Asian markets, while interest from Latin America, particularly Brazil, has increased, supported by competitive pricing and consistent supply.

Producers indicate that the orange processing industry is unlikely to limit fresh export availability to the same extent as last season. They point to a more balanced global concentrate market following Brazil's production recovery, reducing the likelihood of sharp price spikes seen previously.

Several risk factors remain. Despite declarations of calm in the Red Sea, the situation is still considered fragile, with the potential for renewed disruptions affecting shipping routes such as the Suez Canal and Bab Al Mandab Strait. Greater clarity on processing demand is expected only by late March or early April. In addition, international competition warrants attention, as weather conditions have improved in other producing countries this year.

The season opened with strong demand for Navel oranges from traditional markets, including the Gulf countries, Russia, and Bangladesh. According to one exporter, opening prices were higher than last season.

Morocco: Rainfall lifts outlook for Moroccan oranges

Recent heavy rainfall in Morocco, following a prolonged drought, has improved producer sentiment. The orange season started in December 2025 with Navel oranges and is expected to run through to September with Maroc Late, while Valencia oranges are scheduled to enter the market from April. Producers expect higher yields of up to 30 tons per hectare, alongside improved sizing and Brix levels, as well as lower production costs.

Exporters are monitoring developments in Egypt closely. Reduced pressure on the European market is creating opportunities for Moroccan orange exports, which in recent seasons were constrained by dry conditions and strong competition from Egypt, weighing on international price levels. Producers are also relying on firm demand from the domestic market, where prices are described as satisfactory.

The Navel season began with higher production than last year, reflecting the rapid impact of improved rainfall, despite unchanged planted area. Export activity remains limited so far, with shipments mainly directed to the UK and North America.

Brazil: Orange juice production and pricing pressure

Brazil continues to act as the main price setter in the global orange juice market. The 2025-26 season is characterised by a high level of premature fruit drop caused by disease pressure and adverse weather, reducing estimated production to around 295 to 300 million boxes. At the same time, weaker international demand for orange juice, particularly in Europe, is weighing on prices and leading to higher inventories. While fruit quality remains good, the sector is operating cautiously, with any recovery in consumption expected to be gradual.

Uruguay: Orange volumes recover, logistics remain a constraint

Uruguay's citrus sector expects a rebound in orange volumes following a limited previous season. Production is mainly concentrated in Salto and Paysandú, with late varieties such as Valencia Midknight and Valencia Late dominating plantings. Europe and Brazil remain key export destinations, although logistics continue to be a significant challenge. Fruit quality remains an important differentiating factor for Uruguay, while industrial activity in juices and essential oils supports the utilisation of fruit that does not meet fresh market specifications.

Argentina: Industry focus supports stable production

Argentina has reinforced its industrial focus by prioritising concentrated juice and essential oils, which have helped reduce logistical exposure and improve economic performance. Production levels remain stable, with the domestic market absorbing a substantial share of fresh oranges. Europe and the United States are the main destinations for juice exports, while Asia continues to gain importance. In the fresh orange segment, Argentina competes primarily on quality rather than volume, with Europe and the UK as the principal markets. Logistics and cost pressures remain ongoing challenges for exporters.

Peru: Valencia oranges offer export growth potential

Peru produces approximately 1.7 million tons of citrus annually, although only a limited share is exported. For Valencia oranges in particular, there is notable growth potential, as the majority of production is still directed to the domestic market. Current exports are mainly destined for the United States, Canada, and selected European markets.

The sector is increasingly focused on improving quality and productivity rather than expanding planted area. Technological upgrades and improved varietal management are seen as key factors in strengthening competitiveness. If export orientation increases, Valencia oranges could assume a more prominent role in the global citrus trade.

