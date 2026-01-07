GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW POMEGRANATES

The global pomegranate market is moving through a season shaped by weather-related volume losses in parts of the Mediterranean, offset in some regions by improved fruit sizing, stable demand, and a growing role for processing channels. Across Europe, reduced availability from Italy, Spain, Greece, and Turkey is influencing market balance, while northern European markets report sufficient supply but restrained demand.

In Italy, lower yields of at least 30 per cent due to spring weather are being partly compensated by larger fruit sizes, while Apulia is facing an earlier end to the season following frost and rain damage. Spain is concluding a campaign marked by a high share of second-grade fruit, strong competition from Morocco, and declining planted area for traditional varieties.

In the Netherlands, limited Turkish volumes are opening space for Peruvian arrivals, although pomegranates do not see a pronounced seasonal uplift around Christmas. France continues to operate with small domestic volumes of around 600 tons, relying heavily on processing demand, while Germany reports ample supply from Turkey, Spain, and Italy, alongside subdued consumption.

Turkey is experiencing one of its shortest seasons in recent years, with production estimated 35 per cent lower than last season and total volumes down by up to 50 per cent compared with 2023, leading to earlier demand and tighter availability from January onward. India, by contrast, is maintaining stable production and expanding exports, supported by firm domestic demand and rising farmgate prices.

In North America, earlier shipments from Israel and the tail end of the California season are supporting steady demand through the holiday period, with prices slightly firmer due to higher costs. South Africa has started its new season with early varieties and expects a larger crop than last year, while exports have recovered by 23 per cent, mainly for processing.

Peru is entering the season with a delayed volume peak and Europe as its primary outlet, while Chile continues to serve niche markets with limited but consistent volumes backed by reliable logistics.

Italy: Weather-driven volume losses offset by strong sizing

The pomegranate season in Sicily began with a cold, wet spring. This led to a prolonged and irregular flowering period, resulting in lower field yields, with volumes down by at least 30%. At the same time, the reduced fruit load on the trees significantly improved sizing, producing larger fruit that is particularly sought after in the fresh market. "In addition to problems with fruit set, we faced continuous aphid pressure, which was encouraged by high temperatures in September and the physiological condition of the plants at that time. Spring humidity also promoted the development of fungal diseases such as Alternaria and Botrytis," reports a Sicilian company.

The season for the Wonderful variety started in the first week of October. In eastern Sicily, this variety represents around 80% of the planted area and is highly valued for its colour and sweetness, offering promising quality and volumes despite the overall reduction. Demand for pomegranates remains stable, with a growing trend in recent years towards consumption of both fresh fruit and juice. A key structural challenge in the sector is that many orchards in eastern Sicily have been uprooted in recent years due to cultivation difficulties. In many cases, insufficient expertise in orchard management has compromised fruit quality and reduced yields, making production unprofitable. Proper canopy management and nutrition are essential to ensure sustainable pomegranate cultivation.

In Apulia, the pomegranate harvest was also lower than expected due to exceptional weather conditions. Spring frosts affected certain production areas, while heavy autumn rainfall caused fruit cracking. As a result, the marketing season is expected to end as early as mid-December, which may create supply challenges during the Christmas period. "Reduced volumes are also being seen in other Mediterranean producing countries, including Spain, Greece, and Turkey, further limiting overall availability. At the same time, processing programs and investments are expanding production capacity and helping to mitigate future climate risks," a company reports.

Spain: High share of second-grade fruit weighs on the market

The Mollar pomegranate campaign is entering its final phase and is expected to end in mid-January. This season's crop has been characterised by a higher share of second-grade fruit, driven by weather conditions and pest pressure, as well as strong sales pressure on these volumes due to abundant supply from Morocco. "Last year's harvest was smaller because of the severe impact of South African thrips. Although the pest is better controlled this season, it continues to affect production, as European regulations increasingly restrict the tools available to combat the rising presence of pests and diseases," explains the sales manager of a major cooperative. "In addition, summer heatwaves and late rainfall have contributed to a higher proportion of second-grade fruit. Around 50% of total production shows skin blemishes or is undersized."

With pre-Christmas shopping currently underway, demand has increased. Sales of first-grade, large-sized pomegranates have been good, and prices have been positive, although the cooperative's sales representative notes that the market has been heavier than usual due to strong competition from other origins. "This year, we have faced exceptionally strong competition from Morocco for second-grade pomegranates. We did not expect such large Moroccan volumes across Europe," she says. "Under normal circumstances, we would be able to sell this type of fruit more easily, but this season has been very difficult, as Moroccan production has dominated this segment."

The planted area of the Mollar pomegranate in the main growing regions is declining due to pest issues, irrigation water scarcity, and other challenges that reduce profitability for growers, while early varieties such as Acco and Tastem are gaining ground.

Netherlands: Limited Turkish volumes create space for Peru

Despite strong growth in pomegranate sales in recent years, the Christmas period does not generate a notable increase in volumes for a Dutch importer. "There is some uplift in demand across product categories, but pomegranates do not benefit disproportionately from this. At the same time, we are approaching the end of the Spanish season."

This week, Turkish pomegranates were offered on the Dutch market at prices ranging from €9.50 to €9.75 per 3.5 kg. Turkey's crop is smaller this year. "Last season, Turkish pomegranates were still competing with the first arrivals from Peru, but that influence will be considerably less in the coming season," the importer explains.

"One segment that is growing rapidly is small-sized pomegranates for juicing machines. These are not yet common in the Netherlands, whereas in Southern Europe, pomegranate juicers have already been introduced in retail outlets."

France: Limited volumes, strong processing demand

The French pomegranate season runs from mid-September to around late November, but good storage capacity and strong fruit quality allow supplies to extend into the end-of-year holiday period. Production remains limited at around 600 tons, as many orchards are still young, but volumes are expected to increase significantly in the coming years as plantings reach maturity. Currently, around 30% of production is marketed as fresh fruit, while the majority is processed, mainly into juice, where demand has been particularly strong. Commercial interest at times exceeds available volumes, underlining the sector's market potential. Pomegranates from Spain and Turkey are currently also available on the French market.

Germany: Ample supply meets subdued demand

Pomegranate sales are currently described as sluggish. Turkish produce is the main offering, supplemented by volumes from Spain and Italy. All origins are trading at relatively high price levels, with average prices above those seen in the same period last year. "There is sufficient supply to meet the rather subdued demand," one wholesaler concludes.

Turkey: Weather-related losses limit volumes and shorten the season

This year's pomegranate production is estimated to be 35% lower than last season, with total volumes expected to decline by up to 50% compared with the 2023 season. The main factors behind this reduction were repeated cold weather events in March and April, followed by high temperatures and ongoing water shortages during the summer, which negatively affected trees, flowering, and fruit development. These challenges were not limited to Turkey. Other producing countries faced similar conditions, with Italy experiencing excessive rainfall during harvest that reduced productivity, Greece encountering serious sizing and quality issues, and Spain reporting comparable quality problems that led to lower yields.

Despite these constraints, pomegranates harvested in Turkey during the 2025 season have achieved improved skin finish and colour quality compared with recent seasons. As a result, demand for Turkish pomegranates has increased. While demand usually strengthens closer to the Christmas period, it picked up earlier this season, starting from the beginning of harvest. Given the reduced availability, export and supply operations, which normally continue until mid-March, are expected to end earlier this year. From January onwards, sourcing pomegranates at reasonable price levels is expected to become increasingly difficult.

India: Exports expand while domestic demand remains firm

Pomegranate production in India is broadly in line with previous years, with Maharashtra accounting for 54.89% of national output across more than 115,000 hectares. Production growth over the past three years has been driven mainly by the Bhagwa variety, cultivated across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Karnataka. Maharashtra remains the leading state in both volume and quality, followed by Gujarat, where larger farm sizes have supported rapid expansion.

Indian pomegranate exports have shown steady growth in recent seasons. In FY 2022–23, exports reached 62,280 tons with a value of €53.71 million. One year later, volumes increased to 72,011 tons, an 18% rise, valued at €63.55 million. In FY 2024–25, with the export season running from April until January, export value reached €55.01 million, representing a 21% increase compared with the same period last year.

Farmgate prices are up by 10–15% this season, supported by strong domestic demand and the 21% growth in export value. Domestic consumption has also increased by 10–15%. Maharashtra pomegranates continue to command a premium of 20–30% due to their combination of size, colour, juice content, and sweetness. Gujarat fruit generally offers good juice content but tends to be smaller with a shorter shelf life, while Rajasthan fruit typically has a good external appearance but lower sweetness and juice levels. Global pomegranate prices remain stable, with limited seasonal variation.

On the export side, Bangladesh remains an important nearby market, taking steady daily volumes of around 15–20 tons from individual growers at prices comparable to other export destinations. This market provides an outlet for fruit that does not meet residue-free requirements. At the same time, climate-related pest and disease pressure has made strict residue-free production for Europe more challenging, as growers have needed increased crop protection measures.

Sea-freight trials and commercial shipments to more distant markets such as the USA, Australia, and Canada are creating additional export opportunities for Bhagwa pomegranates. These markets require strong post-harvest handling and sufficient shelf life. A key challenge for growers is balancing consistent, high-volume demand from Bangladesh with the quality, residue, and logistical requirements of higher-value long-distance destinations.

According to APEDA, the global pomegranate market is projected to reach €6.52 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%.

North America: Earlier arrivals support steady demand

Shipments of pomegranates from Israel to the U.S. are well underway. Imports started slightly earlier last year, and this season has begun even earlier. The earlier start from Israel makes it likely that more shipments will arrive compared to last year. Overall availability is also slightly higher, with good product quality. Israel will account for the largest share of volumes, although fruit from India occasionally appears on the market as well.

California is nearing the end of its domestic season. Following rainfall during the season, supplies moved more quickly than expected, and it is estimated that only one to two more weeks of shipments remain.

Demand for pomegranates continues to grow on an annual basis, with the fruit particularly popular during the holiday period. Demand is also expected to remain strong into the start of the new year, as consumers look for fresh options at a time when imported stone fruit has not yet arrived. Prices are slightly firmer this year, reflecting higher production and shipping costs for pomegranates.

South Africa: Early varieties start season as exports recover

The harvest of the early Angel Red variety has started for the local market. Acco is expected to follow in January and February, while the Wonderful harvest is set to begin between weeks 6 and 8.

Growers report that trees are carrying a good crop, although final outcomes will depend largely on fruit size development in the coming weeks. A larger crop than the 2024/2025 season, which totalled 18,478 tons, is expected.

The 2025 pomegranate export season showed a clear recovery compared with 2024, with exports reaching 11,200 tons, an increase of 23%. The majority of exported volumes were destined for processing. Shipments to the Middle East declined during the season, while exports to the EU increased. The local market absorbed 28% of total pomegranate volumes, with most of this fruit also used for processing.

Peru: Later peak volumes, Europe remains key market

The Peruvian pomegranate season for 2026 will begin at its usual time, but with the volume curve shifted by around two weeks. Ica, which accounts for 76% of national production, will see its peak later than normal, while Arequipa is expected to start in January with limited volumes. Europe will remain the main destination for Peruvian pomegranates. Shipments to China will be limited at the start of the season due to the learning curve associated with the cold treatment protocol. Technical training will be carried out to optimise the process and minimise potential damage.

Chile: Niche volumes supported by reliable logistics

Chilean pomegranates continue to occupy a niche position, with very limited volumes but steady demand from customers who prioritise consistency and fast logistics. Production is concentrated in February, with the United States and Japan among the main destinations. Although many exporters have exited this category, some remain active in serving specific markets where reliable supply and consistent quality keep the business viable.

