Retail pricing helps move strong Wisconsin potato crop

The supply of potatoes is still strong from Wisconsin but also from a number of growing regions across the country. "Every region had an excellent crop this year so there's a lot of supply on all colors of potatoes right now–more than there was last year," says Tom Bulgrin of Gumz Farms. "The supply chain is going to be full for quite a while."

This follows good growing conditions in virtually all growing regions for potatoes last year. "The whole season, whether it's here in Wisconsin or Minnesota or North Dakota or Kansas or Florida, every growing region had an exceptional year this last year. That's part of the reason why the supply chain is a bit overfull right now," says Bulgrin.

While Gumz ships potatoes year round through partnerships in other growing regions, the supply from its Wisconsin farms should wrap up around March which is generally when it finishes.

State of demand

Demand is good, though that may vary from grower to grower. "Retailers have dropped prices in stores which has helped our movement because it gets a better price point to the customer," says Bulgrin, noting that prices are softer than last year's prices. "They've also done some promotions. The biggest thing is lowering the retail price because that increases the volume coming out of our facility. Restaurants are also a bit slower and I think that helps the retail level as well."

Pricing for now is expected to stay stable though next month is Potato Lovers Month, a time when Idaho growers and shippers tend to be more aggressive with their promotions which may impact movement in other regions.

Following that, planting in Wisconsin will get underway again in the middle of May. "I think our acreage will stay stagnant but some others have talked about backing off," says Bulgrin. "Though other growers are talking about planting more so we'll know I guess when planting is done."

