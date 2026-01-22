"Surprisingly strong demand for loose grapes"

Logistical problems continue to hang like a dark cloud over the South African grape season this year. "Wind issues have caused delays in Cape Town throughout the season, although the past two weeks have been slightly better. This has now been compounded by problems at the port of Rotterdam. Snow in week 2 caused congestion, and we felt the impact last week. Even vessels such as the Santa Cruz** were sent back out to sea because there was no capacity to unload. This created gaps in the market until last week. In the meantime, these gaps appear to have been reduced to some extent," says Jaap den Boer of Olympic Fruit.

Autumn Crisp

"Until last week, stocks were relatively low, but they will now start to increase somewhat. Although prices are slightly lower than last year, sales remain good," Jaap continues. "We are still receiving ample supply from the southern hemisphere, with South Africa now accounting for the bulk of volumes. Harvest results vary by region, but in Namibia and the Orange River, where mainly white seedless grapes are grown, yields were good. In later regions such as the Berg River, Piketberg, and the Hex River, the harvest appears to be slightly lower than last year."

Crimson

"From our own farm in South Africa, Cederberg in Trawal (Olifants River), we received the first grapes this week. In the coming weeks, more will follow, including Crimson seedless and Autumn Crisp. These are also packed under our house brand 'BLOOM'. Interestingly, demand for loose grapes is fairly strong this year, probably because the sizes are slightly smaller. Prices for these are also at a good level. Overall, we have nothing to complain about in terms of demand. The question is how India will take over shortly. There, the season is starting a little later due to rain, and the harvest also appears to be somewhat lower, resulting in higher price expectations."

