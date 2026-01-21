Strong start for Larache blueberry season

Moroccan blueberries, specifically those from the northern region of Larache, are arriving on the market with a three-week delay compared to last season. Volumes are still modest, yet growers expect total production to exceed last season's thanks to a marked increase in acreage.

© Zouhir Disouria

Zouhir Disouria from Global First Green Land, a Larache-based grower and exporter, says, "Fruit development has been slowed by the combination of cold weather, constant rain, and less sunshine. The first harvests are also limited in volume, making for a gradual start to the season. However, we are confident that volumes and quality will improve progressively until the peak harvest arrives in March."

The first exports have already started, according to Disouria. "We have sent our first shipments to Asian markets and Russia. The season is starting with air shipments and LCLs, given the small quantities. The largest growers are already shipping full containers."

High demand at the start of the season bodes well for the rest of the campaign, according to the grower. He shares, "This is a busy period, and we are receiving requests for quotes from all markets. European buyers are testing the waters and showing great interest. Meanwhile, demand from Asia is solid."

"We are managing to get good prices compared to the start of last season, with an increase of nearly 15% despite strong competition and the volumes still available on the market from Latin America. I think our prices will remain competitive and stabilize later at the same level as last season when consistent volumes become available," Disouria continues.

© Zouhir Disouria

The start of the season is marked by the continuation of strict export procedures imposed by Moroccan food safety authorities. These measures, introduced in 2024 and now seemingly permanent, aim to limit exports by one-shot traders and require exporters to contract with growers. Disouria says, "The marathonic procedures also include exhaustive analyses, which increase costs. At Global First Green Land, we are fortunate to be able to export our own production."

"We will be attending Fruit Logistica in Berlin as visitors and look forward to discussing the prospects for this promising season," the grower concludes.

For more information:

Zouhir Disouria

Global First Green Land

Tel: +212661902434

Email: [email protected]

www.globalfirstgreenland.com