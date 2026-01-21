"Half-empty Iranian vessels signal February apple shortage in India"

Iran's limited connectivity is complicating apple imports into India, with importers pulling back in panic, eventually squeezing supply in February, says Aliyar Sehal of fresh produce importer Fruco EXIM. "Last week, Iran apple prices hit USD 15.30-15.80 per 10 kg in Mumbai itself amid slow loading and weak market sentiment across South India. Trader count has fallen, and this will likely be the trend in the short-term. Half-empty vessels pushed prices from USD 14 to 16.30 per 10 kg. Post-January 25th, arrivals will open at a premium with only 40-50 weekly containers as worried traders exit the market."

According to Sehal, advance payments remain vulnerable in sanctioned Iran, creating daily panic among importers. "VPN or Starlink is keeping the fruit trade flowing as fruit traders hold real power there locally. But in the weeks ahead, Iranian apple suppliers will prioritize trusted buyers through the chaos."​

© Fruco EXIM

Last week's price jump reflects the tightening supply of Iranian apples. "Other origins include Poland at USD 23-24 per 13 kg and Italy at USD 25 per 14 kg. Iran's Red Delicious dominance continues through April unless major gaps emerge. Medium 70-80g double-washed sizes remain market favorites with superior crunch, no water content, and minimal dents versus larger bruised apples. Supermarkets buy 7 apples per kg, hitting the mass sweet spot perfectly."

Sehal highlights Iran's edge in South India. "Afghanistan apples exited early after December due to 30-day port delays and landing costs of USD 9-10 per 10 kg despite zero import duties, rendering pricing uncompetitive for retail. "Garden-packed Afghanistan stock carries sugar but demands same-day clearance like live market goods, which means they can't survive 3 to 4 days on wholesaler shelves. Iran apples offer Indian wholesalers a storability edge as they sustain well despite staying unrefrigerated for 48 hours," he adds.

© Fruco EXIM

"Chennai avoids CA-stored domestic apples due to taste changes. Current mix includes Washington Reds, Turkey's slow-moving premium fruit at USD 43 per 10 kg, Polish apples at USD 23-24 per 13 kg, and Italian fruit at USD 25 per 14 kg. Why pay Rs 200 per kg for Turkish fruit when Iranian apples deliver crunch with no water content at USD 1.5 per kg?" asks Sehal. "Iran remains dominant for mass consumption while Turkey's premium dry sweetness moves minimally due to pricing."

As Sehal sums up, "Fruco EXIM will aim to maintain supply through trusted networks built over the years. Suppliers trust they'll get paid and send us fruit regardless of disruptions. This is how importers will handle South India's February supply crunch."

