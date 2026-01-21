South African table grape inspections reach 38.65 million cartons

By Week 02 of the 2025–26 season, table grape packing was underway across all five South African production regions: the Northern Provinces, Orange River, Olifants River, Berg River, and Hex River. Up to this point, 38.65 million cartons, expressed as 4.5 kg equivalents, had been inspected and approved for export. A total of 20.25 million cartons had departed ports by the end of Week 02. Including a further 10.74 million cartons shipped during Week 03, total volumes shipped to date reached around 32.4 million cartons.

Despite regional differences, the national crop estimate remains unchanged at 79.4 million cartons inspected for export. The main exported varieties during Week 02 were Sweet Globe, Sweet Celebration, and Prime. Volumes shipped up to this stage were mainly destined for the EU, the UK, and North America.

© SATI

National inspection volumes by the end of Week 02 were 19 per cent higher than at the same point last season. Export volumes, however, were 19 per cent lower year on year. According to available information, the gap between inspected and exported volumes can largely be attributed to 3.48 million cartons held in cold storage and consignments loaded onto vessels that departed during Week 03, including One Resolution, MSC Marseille, Mehuin, and MSC Charleston. Export activity in Week 02 included sailings on Santa Ursula, MSC Tog,o and Santa Rita, as well as limited air freight volumes.

At the regional level, the Northern Provinces packed 5.08 million cartons by Week 02, about 19 per cent more than last year and slightly exceeding expected seasonal volumes. The Orange River region reached 24.1 million cartons, around 13 per cent ahead of last season and approximately 94 per cent of its forecast. The Olifants River packed 1.49 million cartons, 6 per cent less than last year, while the Berg River reached 4.95 million cartons, around 40 per cent higher year on year. The Hex River packed 3.02 million cartons, almost double last season's volume at the same point, with the crop progressing earlier than usual.

Southern Hemisphere updates show Namibia packed 9.7 million cartons by Week 01 and exported 9.05 million cartons by Week 02, mainly to Europe and the UK. Chile exported 3.38 million cartons by Week 02, below last season, while Peru exported 110 million cartons, supplying primarily North America and Europe.

From a logistics perspective, the Cape Town Container Terminal recorded 40 hours of wind delays in Week 02, compared with 20.5 hours a year earlier. Productivity improved to 12 gross crane moves per hour from 10 in Week 01, but remained below both last year's level and the target of 19. Transnet has deployed additional management oversight, specialist teams, and crane operators to address operational constraints, with progress monitored through twice-weekly industry briefings.

