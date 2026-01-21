High demand for British Columbia apples keeps pricing stronger

British Columbia organic apples continue to see steady movement. "The supply is good. It was a pretty good year overall for the 2025 crop," says Discovery Organic's Stefan Misse. "The weather was much more conducive than the previous two years which involved freezes during blossom time and heat waves in 2023 and 2024. Overall, the trees bounced back and produced a pretty large crop of fruit."

© Discovery OrganicsDemand is strong for B.C. organic apples.

Right now the company is shipping B.C.-grown Ambrosia, Braeburn, Fuji, Gala, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Macintosh, Pink Lady, Spartans and Sweet Orins. While it's variety-dependent as to how long apples from the province will ship, right now, smaller growers who don't have controlled atmosphere (CA) storage are finishing up shipping their later varieties such as Fujis and Pink Ladys. One of Discovery's main suppliers for CA apples is Cawston Cold Storage (CCS), and this year, its largest crop in CA storage is the Ambrosia apple which is anticipated to ship until July. CA storage Galas will be the first variety to finish, likely in the next two to three weeks as this year that variety produced a lot of really small apples that just did not meet spec for bulk sales.

After that, supply on organic Galas will come out of Washington for Discovery Organics. Also out of the state, Washington has the exclusive supply of organic Cosmic Crisp and that continues to see strong demand too. "With supply probably static compared to the previous year and demand is through the roof now, you need to book a week in advance to be able to get supply on organic Cosmic Crisp," adds Misse.

Country of origin requests

Also fueling that steady movement is strong demand particularly for B.C. fruit. "The U.S.-Canada relations, tariffs and more has really pushed our customer base to request non-U.S. fruit whenever possible, so buying locally has been as strong as it's ever been this year," says Misse.

© Discovery Organics

One of Discovery's main suppliers for CA apples is Cawston Cold Storage.

As for pricing? "You would expect with the volume that pricing would be a bit less this year compared to previous years with the heat wave and freezes and lack of supply," he says. "However growers are seeing probably five to 10 percent more on their pricing overall. The demand is there to push that envelope."

Pricing is expected to hold for now with price variations possible, depending on volume and variety, ahead.

