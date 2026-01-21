Fruit marketer expands network to support growth of branded grape programs

Sun World International added 10 new marketers to its global licensee network in the fourth quarter of 2025 and expanded its relationship with Sun Pacific, which also now serves as an authorized importer for Sun World varieties in North America.

The new marketers span South Africa, Namibia and the United States, reinforcing the company's strategy of growth in key production and export regions.

"Expanding our marketer network allows us to strengthen the supply chain at every stage," said Petri van der Merwe, vice president of global licensing at Sun World International.

New additions:

SanLucar South Africa (Pty) Ltd (South Africa) is part of the global SanLucar Group, a grower-exporter supplying premium fruit to European and international retail markets with a focus on branded programs and sustainability.

Karsten Namibia Agriculture (Pty) Ltd (Namibia) operates table grape production along the Orange River, combining climate-smart farming, advanced irrigation, and export-focused quality standards.

Cederberg Farming Trawal (Pty) Ltd (South Africa) produces premium table grapes in the Olifants River Valley and is part of the Fruitful Ventures group, supporting integrated farm-to-market programs for European customers.

Rainbow Produce Company Sa T/A Rainbow Export (South Africa) is a boutique export company specializing in table grapes, working with a select group of growers across South Africa and Namibia to serve global retail markets.

Capespan South Africa Pty Ltd (Namibia) is part of the Capespan group, a vertically integrated global fruit grower, packer, and distributor with table grape operations in Namibia's Aussenkehr region.

Silverlands Namibia (Namibia) is an early-season table grape producer based in the Aussenkehr Valley, supplying southern hemisphere grapes to international markets from one of Namibia's largest grape operations.

Naturesmart Foods Pty Ltd (South Africa) & Naturesmart Foods Pty Ltd (Namibia) connects growers directly with domestic and international markets, focusing on streamlined supply chains and value-driven fresh produce solutions.

Southern Fruit Growers (Pty) Ltd (South Africa) markets deciduous fruit through year-round programs built on long-term grower partnerships and export market expertise.

Fresh Farms/Grupo Molina (United States/Mexico) is a grower-focused marketer with operations in the U.S. and Mexico, supplying premium table grapes and vegetables to North American retail customers.

Star South Fruits (Pty) Ltd (South Africa) markets a broad portfolio of fresh fruit, including table grapes, serving retail, wholesale, and processing customers through a global supply network.

The new marketers are authorized to market Sun World's proprietary grape varieties, including Autumncrisp®, Ruby Rush®, Adora Seedless®, and Midnight Beauty®.

Sun Pacific is a California-based, vertically integrated grower, marketer, and importer known for its retail partnerships and expertise in branded fresh produce programs. The company joins Sun World's licensed importers in North America and now holds a license to distribute and market Sun World's line of proprietary grapes in the United States and Canada from licensed suppliers.

