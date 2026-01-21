Chile's apple industry is recovering after years of stagnation

Apple production in Chile has remained steady over recent years, following a prolonged period of low prices that discouraged new plantings and varietal changes. However, the situation has shifted. International demand has increased, and the market is displaying stronger signs of activity, particularly in markets like India and Latin America.

© Vientos del Sur

Jorge Salhus, the general manager of Vientos del Sur, an exporter focused on apples and kiwis, says the industry has begun to recover after nearly 10 years of stagnation. "For many years, there was little renewal of orchards, and much of the production was either used for industry or replaced by other crops like cherries. Currently, we are seeing renewed interest in growing apples, pushed by better financial returns," he stated.

© Vientos del Sur

Domestic production levels have remained fairly steady, but new plantings and growers are starting to return to the crop. "The 2025/26 season is expected to be very similar to the last, with fruit available across all varieties. The group exports between 7 and 8 million kilos of apples each season, roughly 400 containers. Royal Gala, including its sub-varieties such as Brookfield, Galaxy, and the recent Galaval, accounts for about 70% of the total volume. The remaining share mainly includes Fuji, red varieties, and Granny Smith," he noted.

© Vientos del Sur

A significant shift in the market toward smaller sizes has occurred. "Currently, most demand is for sizes 150 to 198, driven by consumer preferences for individual portions and children's needs. Latin America predominantly favors these sizes, while Brazil stands out as an outlier, needing larger sizes for its premium segment due to local production limitations," he stated.

India has established itself as the main destination for Chilean apples, emerging as a strategic market driven by steady growth and increasing demand for quality. "This season, we expect a significant increase in shipments of both apples and kiwis. India is making strong purchases, and today it is the most important market for us," Salhus said.

© Vientos del Sur

The outlook for prices is positive. "The apple shortage in Europe, primarily due to low yields in Turkey, has increased pressure on the global supply. This has driven up demand across multiple markets, including Europe, the United States, and the Middle East. Consequently, it is expected that selling prices may be 10-15% higher than last season," he stated.

The sector faces key challenges such as high logistical costs, exchange rate fluctuations, and rising difficulty in accessing labor. Nevertheless, Chile remains competitive due to its quality, flavor, and the professionalism of its production chain—factors that are still essential for maintaining its presence in international markets.

