“Pakistan gains in potato yields but loses to border export crisis”

Higher tuber counts and favourable weather are driving higher potato production in Pakistan, with a 7% lift in yields this season, says Muhammad Umair Javid of Fauji Fresh n Freeze Limited. "Farmers are already harvesting early crops for better margins. Tuber bulking looks strong, with each plant carrying 8 to 12 tubers now versus 6 to 7 in the previous year."

According to Muhammad, the autumn crop comprises 95% of Pakistan's 9.1 million MT output in 2025. "It is sown in October and hits fields between February-March, mainly from Punjab's Okara and Sahiwal divisions. High-hill early autumn varieties sown in August and summer crops fill gaps. Exports hit 0.8 million MT in 2024-25, ranking Pakistan sixth globally, with white-skin varieties like Musica, Sante, Asterix, and Lady Rosetta shipping to Afghanistan, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Russia."

© Fauji Fresh n Freeze Limited

Muhammad highlights how Afghanistan serves as a critical route, providing access to Central Asian States and Russia. But the region's geo-political conditions are not very trade-friendly right now, he states. "Northwestern and eastern border closures for commercial shipments continue to stay. So despite this year's bumper production, the suspension of major cross-border trade routes is expected to drop export volumes drastically. The Government of Pakistan is exploring alternative routes to export to existing destinations as well as new ones."

Demand stays high for white potatoes in Afghanistan and Gulf states, some specifying tuber sizes, Muhammad observes. "Eighty percent of Pakistan's potato volume is white skin, as these markets keep demanding. Prices averaged USD 0.22 per kg in 2025, marking a 14% rise above 2024 levels, but fresh exports lagged with borders shut. The potato processing sector consumes 350,000 tons annually for crisps and fries using different varieties under contract, leaving no impact on fresh exports."

© Fauji Fresh n Freeze Limited

Challenges have piled up fast. "Imported Dutch seed stays pricey since Pakistan lacks certified local production, with farmers recycling old stock and cutting yields. Climate is squeezing sowing windows to 25 to 30 days during floods, heat, and short springs. Gluts crash prices, while shortages spike them." Here, contract farming with firms like Fauji locks in fair returns so growers can continue to pursue quality over guesswork.

Muhammad mentions joint ventures with Dutch breeders and institutes like Sahiwal's Potato Research Institute and PARC-KOPIA as breeding and propagating quality seeds to cut expenses, while startups like Weatherwaly roll out real-time weather forecasts.

Javid expects rough weeks ahead. "Bumper yields will flood local markets with exports stalled, but cold stores offer a buffer, and summer crop stands ready if borders reopen," In the meanwhile, public-private seed programs and weather forecasting technology will look to build resilience against geopolitical shocks," he concludes.

