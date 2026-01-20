"This season will go down as a valuable lesson for the Egyptian strawberry industry"

The 2025/2026 Egyptian strawberry season was preceded by a sharp increase in acreage and an early harvest, coupled with difficulties in sourcing seedlings, resulting in a massive increase in production, falling prices, and a sharp rise in shipment interceptions due to high MRLs. According to Mohammed Ezzat, Egyptian producer and exporter and CEO of Green Nile, this season is nothing less than a "turning point for the industry."

© Green Nile Egypt

According to Ezzat, much of the additional acreage planted this season went in without any real market research, let alone sales contracts. Worse still, many newcomers to strawberry growing and exporting do not fully understand the international market requirements for quality or food safety. "The inevitable result is that the European Union has decided to increase sampling and testing of Egyptian strawberries by 20% in 20226, and a similar measure has been taken by the United Arab Emirates, and rightly so," the grower adds.

"We don't know where the market is headed this season, and we are trying to control the situation as much as we can. At Green Nile, as strawberry specialists with a long track record in the sector, we are offering technical assistance to growers in our region, even free of charge, in order to preserve the image of Egyptian strawberries," Ezzat continues.

© Green Nile Egypt

After a chaotic start to the season, with prices sometimes falling below production costs according to several growers, the sector is stabilizing somewhat. Ezzat says, "The situation varies from market to market, but overall, we are back to price levels similar to last season. We are saved by the history of the sector in Egypt, which has acquired traditional markets through long and hard work and exceptional fruit."

Demand remains "very active" in several markets, according to the grower. He explains, "I see Poland standing out this year as the most active market for Egyptian strawberries, thanks to the drying industry in the country. Polish processors have also established themselves in Egypt and set up drying plants this season. Germany and the Netherlands are also very active markets."

© Green Nile Egypt

"There are also other important markets this season, such as Russia and Ukraine, due to less stringent MRL requirements. The downside is that it is a crowded market and there is strong competition between Egyptian exporters. We see that a real burn-off pricing strategy is needed to be present in Russia, especially this season, which we do not endorse and which makes it a secondary market for us at Green Nile," Ezzat continues.

The grower hopes that the industry will return to calmer waters next season. "I expect a large number of growers and exporters, especially newcomers, to pull out and exit the sector next season. There will certainly be a drop in acreage. This season will go down as a valuable lesson for the Egyptian strawberry industry and fresh produce in general."

Mohammed Ezzat

Green Nile Egypt

Tel: +201000285606

Email: [email protected]

www.greennile-eg.com