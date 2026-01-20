U.S. Modesto fruit cannery closure impacts growers and workers

Del Monte Foods is closing its fruit cannery in Modesto, ending operations at a facility that has long been part of agricultural processing in California's Central Valley. The shutdown affects around 600 year-round employees, with a further 1,200 seasonal workers impacted during the harvest period.

Employees report that they were informed of the decision during meetings at the Yosemite Boulevard plant this week. One worker told CBS13 that the announcement was unexpected and that staff had previously been told their positions were secure.

Del Monte Foods filed for bankruptcy in July and subsequently auctioned company properties across the United States. Although the company had indicated plans to keep the Modesto facility operating, no buyer came forward to continue production at the site.

The cannery processes peaches, apricots, and pears, providing a market outlet for local growers. County agricultural officials indicate that the closure will affect producers, particularly those supplying fruit that requires hand harvesting.

The nearest remaining fruit cannery is Pacific Coast Producers in Lodi. While the company purchased warehoused inventory from Del Monte valued at several million dollars, it did not assume operations at the Modesto plant.

Officials in Stanislaus County state that the closure of a long-standing employer will be felt across the local economy, affecting processing capacity, employment, and downstream farming activity.

Workers at the Modesto facility are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Union representatives say employees are awaiting further information regarding severance arrangements and next steps.

The City of Modesto has indicated that it has not received a WARN notice related to the closure and does not have additional details at this stage.

Source: CBS News