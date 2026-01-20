London Gateway exceeds three million TEU in 2025

DP World recorded a new handling high at its London Gateway terminal in 2025, surpassing three million TEU following the commissioning of a fourth berth and the introduction of additional vessel calls linked to the Gemini Cooperation's Asia-Europe services.

The volume represents an increase of more than 52% compared with 2024, when London Gateway handled 1.9 million TEU. The growth positions the port among the largest container handling facilities in the United Kingdom by throughput.

© DP World

DP World also reported higher volumes at its Southampton terminal, where container handling exceeded two million TEU in 2025. Combined, the company's UK terminals handled more than five million TEU, within a national container market of more than nine million TEU.

At London Gateway, construction is ongoing on two additional all-electric berths as part of a £1bn investment programme. Once completed, the terminal will have six berths capable of handling ultra-large container vessels. A second rail terminal at the site became operational in 2025. In addition, a new BOXBAY container storage and handling system is scheduled to be installed over the next two years, supported by a £170m investment.

Stephen Whittingham, Executive Vice President for North Europe at DP World, said that container flows through the company's UK terminals support a wide range of supply chains, including food distribution and manufacturing inputs. He noted that recent capacity expansion and operational changes are intended to improve throughput and resilience across the network.

© DP World

Further investment is also planned at DP World Southampton. The terminal is expected to receive the first of its new quay cranes later this year as part of a £60m programme aimed at upgrading handling equipment. Once installed, the cranes will form one of the tallest quay crane fleets in Europe.

DP World, headquartered in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, operates port and logistics assets in more than 75 countries and accounts for over 9% of global containerised trade.

