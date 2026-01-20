Vietnamese cherry prices fall as imports outpace demand

Cherry prices in Vietnam have dropped sharply after importers expanded supply following shortages last year, while demand has shown limited growth. As a result, market prices are now around half of last year's levels.

Large cherries imported from Australia, New Zealand and the United States are currently selling at about US$34.27 per kilogram, down from around US$76.1 per kilogram a year ago. The lower prices follow higher import volumes after strong sales in the previous season.

HCMC fruit vendor Hoa said last year U.S. cherry sold out quickly, which led her to increase purchases this season, but sales have been slower. "Supply has increased but demand has yet to match it, forcing sellers to reduce prices."

At retail chains such as MM Mega Market and Go!, Australian cherry prices have fallen to approximately US$9.5–15.2 per kilogram, compared with about US$19.0 per kilogram last year, when stocks sold out quickly.

Nguyen Thi Hang, another fruit vendor in HCMC, said competition has intensified this season due to higher imports of cherries, apples, kiwifruits and grapes. The wider assortment has increased pressure on retail prices across fruit categories.

Vietnam imported US$3 billion worth of fruits and vegetables last year, up 24 per cent compared with 2024, reflecting a broader rise in import volumes.

Global cherry supply has also continued to expand. In Chile, the world's largest cherry exporter, the area under cherry production in the 2025–2026 season is estimated to have increased by 4.6 per cent to 80,000 hectares. Output is projected to rise by 6.7 per cent to 730,000 tons, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The combination of rising global supply and limited growth in demand in key markets has pushed cherry prices lower in multiple destinations, including Vietnam.

