Restaurant-style frozen potato fries enter Malaysian retail market

Lamb Weston has entered the Malaysian retail market, making its frozen potato fries available for household consumption. The move follows the company's retail debut in Singapore in November 2025 and marks a further step in Lamb Weston's expansion across Southeast Asia.

In Malaysia, Lamb Weston's frozen fries are being distributed through several grocery retailers, including Village Grocer, Ben's Independent Grocer, The Food Merchant, AEON, Jaya Grocer, De market and QRA outlets. The range is positioned for home preparation using ovens or air fryers.

The retail products feature Lamb Weston's Stealth™ batter coating, which is designed to maintain texture during oven or air-fryer preparation. According to the information provided, the fries can be prepared without additional oil and are intended for straightforward use in domestic kitchens.

As part of the Malaysian launch, Lamb Weston is introducing six fry styles into retail. These include Twister™ seasoned curly fries, seasoned waffle-cut fries, Ziggy™ crinkle-cut fries, Potato Dippers™ for dipping, skin-on rustic-style fries, and seasoned grill fries. All listed products are coated with the Stealth batter and are certified Halal, vegan, and gluten-free.

The frozen fries are designed for home preparation, with cooking instructions provided on the packaging. Preparation methods highlighted include oven baking and air frying rather than deep frying.

Lamb Weston has also outlined changes to its retail packaging for these products. The new packs are described as being thinner than previous formats and containing at least 60 per cent bio-renewable polyethylene derived from used cooking oil. The company links these changes to its sustainability targets, which include reducing food waste and lowering carbon emissions by 2033.

Commenting on the Malaysian launch, Jeevan Dass, Senior Commercial Director for Asia-Pacific at Lamb Weston, said:

"Malaysia has a vibrant food culture and a growing love for convenient home prepared meals. With this launch, we're bringing Lamb Weston's restaurant-quality fries and our unique range of fry cuts straight into your kitchen. We're Potato Obsessed, and that means never compromising on crispiness, flavour, taste, and quality."

He added: "Our fries are more than just a snack, they're crafted for real moments of joy, whether you're gathering with family, entertaining friends, or simply indulging yourself over movie nights. We're excited for Malaysian consumers to experience the crispiness, flavour, and quality that have made Lamb Weston a trusted name globally."

The Malaysian retail launch reflects the ongoing expansion of Lamb Weston's frozen potato portfolio into home-consumption channels in the region.

Source: PotatoPro