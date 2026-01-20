PEI potato industry promotes Future Leaders Education bursary

Recognizing the need to encourage young people who are passionate about the PEI potato industry to find careers, the PEI Potato Board has established an educational bursary for entering a post-secondary program. The bursary is aimed at fostering the next generation of industry leaders who will strengthen, innovate, and grow the potato industry in Prince Edward Island.

The Island's potato industry is diverse and advanced. Careers of all types are needed now and in years to come, including agronomy, research, technology adoption, marketing, business management and more. For the Island's largest industry to continue to grow and thrive, it's important for the Potato Board to encourage students to foster interest and pursue meaningful employment.

The PEI Potatoes Future Leaders Bursary supports the educational goals of Island students who are committed to building a future in Prince Edward Island's potato industry. This $2,000 bursary is awarded to up to five graduating high school students who are pursuing a post-secondary college or university program that will enhance their ability to contribute to the industry.

The 2026 bursary program is open now, and the deadline to apply is May 15, 2026. To apply, please include a one-page submission outlining involvement in the PEI Potato Industry, area of study and expectation on how studies will assist in pursuing a career in the PEI potato industry. A meaningful connection to the potato sector must be demonstrated through personal experience, family involvement, or community engagement.

Applications can be submitted to the PEI Potato Board, via email or mail to the contact below.

Krista Shaw - Director of Stakeholder Relations

PEI Potato Board

90 Hillstrom Avenue,

Charlottetown, PE C1E 2C6

[email protected]

For more information:

Kendra Mills

PEI Potato Board

Tel: +1 (902) 892-6551

[email protected]

www.peipotato.org