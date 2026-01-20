New study validates call for ‘function-first’ approach to sustainable produce packaging

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) have released a new study highlighting the economic impact of replacing fresh produce packaging based on material alone on consumers and the entire supply chain.

The report, Estimating the Cost Implications of Reducing Plastic Packaging for Fresh Produce, reinforces the fresh produce industry's long-held position that sustainable packaging solutions must be evaluated holistically, with food waste prevention as the primary goal.

This costing analysis builds on the findings of a 2024 government study, Quantifying the Functionality Importance of Plastic Packaging in Fresh Produce from a Needs/Benefit Perspective, which established a framework to understand the critical role packaging plays in protecting fresh produce. While the initial study defined why functionality is crucial, this new report quantifies the significant economic consequences of ignoring it.

Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) applauds the government for investing in this evidence-based research. The findings validate the principles behind the joint Sustainable Produce Packaging Alignment (SPPA) initiative co-led by CPMA and Western Growers, a US-based association, which seeks to create a science-based, functional approach to packaging for the North American fresh produce industry.

Key findings include:

Significant price increases: Transitioning from a low-cost plastic bag for apples to a cardboard box could result in a retail price increase of approximately 42 percent. A simpler transition for tomatoes from a plastic clamshell to a fiber tray with a plastic lid could still increase the retail price by 11 percent.

The high cost of loose produce: Selling produce loose can be more expensive. The study found loose apples cost consumers 39 percent more by weight in Canada than pre packaged options.

Consumer resistance to non-transparent packaging: The report highlights that trials of non transparent packaging have led to significant drops in sales, even without a price increase.

"Last year, we commended the government for commissioning a study that validated the essential functions of produce packaging," said Ron Lemaire, president of CPMA. "This new costing data provides the missing pieces of the puzzle. It proves what we have been saying all along: if packaging policy is driven by a narrow focus on materials, it will be Canadians who pay the price at the checkout, all while risking an increase in food waste."

The findings come as the fresh produce industry navigates a landscape of differing regulatory and retailer demands that often overlook the primary purpose of packaging—to protect food from waste.

The report underscores how fragmented, material‑ban approaches create inefficiencies and economic burdens for growers and consumers on both sides of the border, reinforcing CPMA's commitment through the SPPA initiative to lead with science and functionality.

CPMA will integrate the findings of this costing study into the SPPA framework.

