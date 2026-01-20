Pazazz apple partners up for cancer prevention

This February during National Cancer Prevention Month, Honeybear Brands® Pazazz® apple is inviting shoppers to check out the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) online tool, cancer health check which gives instant feedback about how well they match up with AICR's evidence-based recommendations to lower the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases.

This is the fifth year the two have partnered to share healthy eating and cancer protection tips, reaching more than 25 million Americans to-date. This year's campaign, which encourages consumers to consider including more apples in their diet, is being promoted via social media , earned and paid media, and in-store wherever Pazazz is available.

© Honeybear Brands

Thanks to its peels, apples are rich in fiber, which helps promote a "good gut," which in turn supports good overall health. One medium sized apple delivers approximately 4.4 grams of dietary fiber., which can help lower the risk of certain cancers. That is more than one-third of the minimal 15 grams of daily recommended fiber for the average adult.

This February, retailers can encourage shoppers to:

Supercharge their diets with apples that provide dietary fiber, antioxidants, and help support "good gut," the foundation for overall good health.

Take the online cancer health check utilizing the digital and in-store POS with QRCode

"Apples are an easy and delicious way to get more fiber to your daily diet. The age-old advice to eat 'an apple a day to keep the doctor away" is true. Whether you eat apples on the run as a snack or in a lunch box or include them as a quick ingredient in your favorite recipe, apples immediately increase the health benefit," said Kristi Harris, Honeybear Brands brand manager.

Pazazz apples are available year round with orchards in Washington state, the Midwest, New York, Nova Scotia and Chile. A cross between a Honeycrisp and a mystery pollinator, this apple is both sweet and tangy with a loud crunch. It is often even described as the jolly-rancher of apples.

For more information:

Kristi Harris

Honeybear Brands

Tel: +1 (952) 746-1320

[email protected]

https://www.honeybearbrands.com/

https://pazazzapple.com/