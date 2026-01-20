"Following the early start to the season, the campaign is also expected to end somewhat earlier"

As planned, the first Chilean blueberries were delivered to food retailers shortly before the turn of the year. "Demand has been very good so far, and price developments in this segment are typically strongly driven by supply," summarizes Malte Storjohann, Head of Procurement Overseas at Port International Group. The first shipments from the South American growing region confirm the early assessments: "The quality is good overall, especially in terms of fruit firmness and shelf life. This is due, among other things, to favorable weather conditions in the main growing areas and the increasing variety change."

In terms of harvest and export volumes, Port International Group currently expects a largely stable level compared to last year. Storjohann: "Compared to last year, the overall situation is neither clearly better nor worse, but structurally different. Due to climatic conditions, we started earlier with the produce, which is also likely to lead to an earlier and possibly abrupt end to the season. In addition, the start of the season for produce from Morocco and Spain has been delayed. Overall, however, we still expect the total volume to be roughly on par with last year's level."

© Port International

Malte Storjohann visited suppliers in Chile shortly before the start of the season

Seasonal peak approaching

In addition to Chilean blueberries, the Hamburg-based fruit trading company is currently also offering European food retailers produce from Peru and South Africa, Storjohann continues. The latter origin is produced by the exclusive partner Rainbow Superfood. "They have their production in the Western Cape and offer blueberries until the end of January. In general, we are now approaching the peak, which of course also has an impact on volume pressure." Overall, there has been a relatively smooth seasonal transition from the Northern Hemisphere to the Southern Hemisphere in the blueberry category. "Overseas produce is usually available until spring, but this always depends heavily on weather, harvest progress, logistics, and market uptake. We expect to be able to offer Chilean blueberries until March."

Focus on variety innovations and expansion of acreage

In the long term, the Port International Group sales team is observing a gradual structural and variety change. "The Latin American blueberry industry tends to focus more on variety renewal, known as New Genetics, and quality profiles than on pure acreage growth. These have a more consistent quality and longer shelf life. In some cases, however, there is also a growing demand for larger sizes, but this depends on the respective market. When it comes to packaging, standardization, handling, and comparability are often the main priorities in the retail sector; major innovations are currently rather rare."

© Port InternationalInsights into Chilean blueberry cultivation

A cornerstone of Port International Group's corporate strategy is to maintain close, long-term partnerships with producers and suppliers. "We place particular emphasis on personal communication and regular on-site exchanges to align expectations early on, ensure quality, and plan ahead together. We visit our producers several times a year, thereby regularly deepening our business relationships and securing fixed programs," he concludes.

