“If Europe introduces countermeasures, we always have Egypt as a backup”

The sweet potato season is showing a fairly strong market, according to Pablo Fitskie of Scott Farms International. "Supply from the United States is good, and we also have plenty of Egyptian products. Demand is performing well this season."

Scott Farms invested in its own Egyptian production last year. "I no longer want to depend on supplementary purchases. That is why we acquired United Farms, to secure our own product from Egypt. Egyptian cultivation is increasing, and this allows us to always offer customers an alternative, which also provides a degree of risk diversification."

The 10 per cent import duty announced by Trump for a number of European countries, including the Netherlands, due to tensions around Greenland, is not affecting imports for the time being. "It remains to be seen whether there will be a response from Europe, but in that case, we always have Egypt as a backup. The dollar is also much weaker than last year, which makes prices considerably closer," Pablo says.

He therefore expects a stable market in the coming weeks. "The strongest growth is in industrial applications, but that has been the case for years," Pablo notes. He adds that so-called specialities are also not growing particularly fast. "We have been supplying purple sweet potatoes for years, but sales are not increasing spectacularly. Varieties other than orange-fleshed are also not really in demand here."

