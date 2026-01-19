PriceSmart: Results for the fiscal first quarter of 2026

US: Walmart announces leadership changes

Walmart reported: "Seth Dallaire is elevated to Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for Walmart Inc., overseeing global enterprise platforms like Walmart Connect, Walmart+, Walmart Data Ventures, Vizio, and a global Marketplace platform; David Guggina is appointed President and CEO of Walmart U.S., leading the biggest retail operation in the United States; Chris Nicholas becomes President and CEO of Walmart International, overseeing operations in 17 countries; and Latriece Watkins is named President and CEO of Sam's Club U.S., overseeing the membership club retailer".

Source: corporate.walmart.com

US: New Whole Foods Market in Cheshire, Connecticut, to open February 5

Whole Foods Market will open a new 42,000-square-foot store, located at 1985 Highland Ave. in Cheshire, Connecticut, on February 5, 2026. Features of the new Cheshire store include: An array of certified organic, conventional and Sourced for Good produce. Local offerings include fresh-pressed juices from Ripe Bar Juice, herbs from Gilberties Organics, strawberries from Pell Family Farm and sweet potatoes from Oxen Hill Farm.

Source: media.wholefoodsmarket.com

PriceSmart announces fiscal 2026 first quarter operating results and plans for tenth club in Costa Rica

PriceSmart, Inc. ("PriceSmart" or the "Company"), operator of 56 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, announced results for the fiscal first quarter of 2026, which ended on November 30, 2025. First quarter financial results: Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 9.9% to $1.38bln compared to $1.26bln in the comparable period of the prior year. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, net merchandise sales increased 10.6% to $1.35bln from $1.22bln in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company has purchased land and plans to open its tenth warehouse club in Costa Rica, located in Ciudad Quesada, approximately 47 miles northwest from the nearest club in the capital of San Jose.

Source: prnewswire.com

Canada: A New Walmart Supercentre is coming to southwest London, Ontario

Walmart Canada reported: "To better serve its customers in London, Ontario, a new Walmart Supercentre is expected to open in 2028 at Wonderland Road South and Wharncliffe Road South. The approximately 140,000 square-foot London Southwest Walmart Supercentre will feature: A full grocery department with fresh produce, bakery, fresh protein assortment (including chicken, beef, pork and seafood) and deli".

Source: walmartcanada.ca

New Data: Families paid $310 more for groceries during Trump's first year in office

New calculations from the Joint Economic Committee - Minority find that a typical American family paid $310 more overall for groceries during President Trump's first year in office compared to 2024. Grocery list item; Estimated quantity bought per week; Amount spent per household Jan - Dec 2024; Amount spent per household Jan - Dec 2025; Total cost change. Fruits: Oranges 6 oranges $168.59 $168.67 +$0.08; Bananas 10 bananas (2 bunches) $129.65 $135.74 +$6.09; Strawberries 2 cartons $377.59 $377.47 -$0.12. Vegetables: Lettuce 2 8-oz bags $82.99 $86.03 +$3.04; Tomatoes 4 tomatoes $135.28 $125.00 -$10.28; Potatoes 8 potatoes $204.91 $199.70 -$5.21; Corn 2 cans $133.74 $132.75 -$0.99; Beans 1 lb bag $86.99 $85.68 -$1.31.

Source: jec.senate.gov

First Amazon Now quick commerce site goes live in the UK following launches in India and UAE

Amazon reports the launch of QLD1 - the first Amazon Now on demand delivery site in the UK. In a LinkedIn post, Elisa Michelin Salomon, Ops Lead, EU Quick Commerce, said: "What started in May '25 as a few people around a table in Bangalore, discussing how we could learn from India and the UAE and bring Quick Commerce to Europe, has now become a live service for London customers - with fresh groceries and everyday essentials delivered in as fast as 30 minutes in Southwark area".

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

UK: Asda Express breaks through 500-store mark

The number of Asda Express convenience stores has risen to more than 500 with the opening of two new sites in Bradford and Salford. Asda Express matches prices with the group's larger supermarket stores on a selection of everyday essentials, such as bread, milk, chicken fillets, beef mince, cheese and certain fresh fruit and veg items.

Source: talkingretail.com

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 is kicking off with Lidl as the Official Fresh Food Partner!

Lidl International reported: 'Our latest handball sponsorship is taking place from 15 January to 1 February 2026 in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. With 24 nations competing, we're proud to support one of Europe's most dynamic sporting events. "Our partnership with the Men's European Handball Federation (EHF) EURO 2026 reflects what defines us as #teamlidl: only by working together do we achieve the best results", says Robin Ruschke, Head of Marketing Lidl International'.

Source: linkedin.com

Switzerland: Migros recorded strong sales figures in 2025 and is enjoying growth in the remaining business areas

Migros reported: "In its 100th anniversary year, the Migros Group strengthened its core business - the supermarket - by offering customers permanently lower prices, helping them to make savings totalling CHF 500mln. It gave the green light for the CHF 2bln investment package to open 140 new stores and modernise 350 existing ones. It also expanded its range of fresh and regional products and strengthened its own brands. The sales generated at Migros supermarkets incl. Migros Online totalled CHF 12.7bln (-0.5%)".

Source: corporate.migros.ch

Gourmet Egypt eyes listing on EGX

Arab Finance reported: "Gourmet Egypt.com for Food Products intends to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) of its ordinary shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), as per an emailed press release".

Source: arabfinance.com

Finland: Wolt redesigns consumer mobile app as local commerce firm expands beyond restaurants

Wolt reports its biggest ever consumer app update. Julia Niemann, Director of Product Management, Consumer Product: "Many customers haven't been aware of the wide range of products and venues already available on Wolt, which is a missed opportunity for customers and merchants alike. This update is a big step in fixing that - and reimagining how the customer can find what they need on Wolt; be it milk and bananas, painkillers, pet food, baby toys, shampoo or umbrellas".

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

UK: Supermarket partners with schools to launch learners food innovation competition

Abu Bakr Supermarket is teaming up with the Batley Multi Academy Trust (Batley Trust) to launch a brand-new food innovation competition for learners across the Trust's family of schools. The initiative invites young people to design their own kids' meals, snacks, and milkshake concepts, with the winning entries being professionally developed, produced, and sold at Abu Bakr Supermarket.

Source: retailtimes.co.uk

Czechia: Albert's product innovations in 2025

Czech retailer Albert refurbished 12 existing stores and opened five new ones - in Hlučín, Strakonice, Ostrava, Prague and Brno - in 2025. The company plans to continue expanding its network throughout the year with an investment of CZK 2.5bln in new-builds and renovations. Product innovations in 2025 included the Menu Inspirace line of pre-cut fresh vegetable side dishes and mixtures, designed for easy meal preparation.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Portugal's Sonae and MC excel in climate action policies

Portuguese conglomerate Sonae and its retail unit, MC, have been recognised by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for their leadership in combatting climate change. Both companies achieved an A rating in the CDP's global ranking for transparency and performance, placing them on the exclusive 2025 A List.

Source: esmmagazine.com