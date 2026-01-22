“Uncertain Dutch business climate affects logistics companies”

''We want to be a one-stop shop for growers in South Africa and Brazil, and Polish or Russian buyers," says André Heijl of Anrin Logistics in the Netherlands. "The suppliers and recipients arrange the sales themselves; we take care of everything in between: Transport, transshipment, storage, quality control, customs formalities, quality inspections, and phytosanitary handling. Customers need only indicate who receives the shipment and when."

The foundation for Anrin Logistics was laid overseas. André worked for years in South Africa and the Middle East in the fresh produce sector. "I gained professional knowledge there and learned how to do business internationally," he says. Back in the Netherlands, the step to starting his own business was a logical one. The name Anrin is a combination of his, his wife Nulifar, who also works at the company, and his mother Rina's names. Rina played an important role in André's career. "It's a family business through and through," he says.

The company emphasizes its independent quality control. "What you see is what you get. We don't do things like turn mangoes upside down just to show skin damage. Quality must be assessed fairly." His wife does most of the inspections, certified by Normec and supported by QC One software. Should there be serious damage, due to, say, a defective cooling unit, they enlist an external expert.

Anrin Logistics works with regular carriers, and the companies are fully aligned with each other. They can thus ensure that containers arrive, for example, in Russia within five to six days. "Peru, via Ecuador, and South Africa have direct sailings to St. Petersburg. Brazilian trade goes through Rotterdam or Antwerp. That's where our work begins," says André. He deliberately brings risks to clients' attention, for instance, when mangoes arrive too ripe for their final destination, and if needed, looks for buyers located closer.

Three main programs make for a seamless process at the company: CasWell FreshERP for inventory management and traceability, Fiton for customs formalities, and QC One for quality reports. All documents, from packing lists to phytosanitary certificates, are automatically archived in FreshERP, with container tracking linked to PortBase. Good relations with the Dutch quality bureau and Customs are essential for smooth inspections.

A warehouse of around 1.500 m2 with refrigerated storage and multiple loading docks is on Anrin Logistics' wishlist. The company currently works with partners such as DL, Van den Bosch, and DeltaFresh. Systems and staff are ready for the move. Now, just to find a suitable, affordable site. The Netherlands' uncertain business climate concerns André. ''Energy and fuel prices fluctuate, and political lines are blurry. That hinders investment and willingness to grow," he concludes.

