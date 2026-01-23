"Expanded packing capacity supports growing sweet potato market”

Wouw Agro, in the Netherlands, has a new packing line for sweet potatoes, thus expanding its processing capacity considerably. The company, which began as a potato and onion grower and washer, has grown into a full-service player in the potato and onion chain: From growing and washing to packaging, storage, and transport.

Multi-faceted company under one roof

Owner, Ronald van de Wouw, compares his company to a tree: "From arable farming, storage, and packaging of potatoes, sweet potatoes, and onions to washing and sorting for the French fry industry and transport - all those branches strengthen each other." Wouw Agro operates at two locations, with storage, packaging departments, cold stores, and logistics. Ronald emphasizes the people-oriented culture: a flexible, direct, and supportive atmosphere where workers, with a wide range of tasks, help each other.

Growing role of sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes have an ever-increasing role. The Dutch acreage is expanding, as are imports, making specialized processing necessary. The new line, which went into operation last year, is fully tailored to Class I products and various customer specifications. "Sweet potatoes are more sensitive to damage and have variable shapes, so the line had to be designed specifically for that product," Ronald explains.

Wouw Agro operates according to strict certifications such as FSSC 22000, GLOBALG.A.P., NAO, GMP+, and SKAL. Ronald considers this an incentive for quality-conscious working. Sustainability is crucial, and the company's potato washing facility has its own water basin with a reed filter. It also tries to keep every kilogram of product as valuable as possible.

Modular expansion, higher capacity

The modular packing line combines sorting units, weighing and packing stations, and can run stably with different product qualities. That increases capacity and improves predictability and planning. The company is always adding refrigeration and storage facilities and investing in optical sorting machines and further automation, which complement its staff's work.

Wouw Agro's versatile range of services is distinctive. It offers washing, sorting, packaging, storage, and transport. Flexibility, customization, and rapid response are key. "We can deliver whatever the client wants. We take care of everything," Ronald concludes, adding that his company's experienced team, the combination of services, and a practical, people-oriented approach are Wouw Agro's greatest assets and ensure continued future growth. (JG)

