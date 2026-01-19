U.S. regulator clears genetically modified Russet Burbank II potato

The United States Food and Drug Administration has informed JR Simplot Co., based in Idaho, that the Russet Burbank II potato does not differ in composition or safety from potato products already available on the market. In a letter to the company, the agency stated that there is no basis for requiring additional regulatory review prior to commercialisation.

According to the Associated Press, this potato represents the second approved iteration in Simplot's Innate range. As with the first generation, the variety has been developed to reduce susceptibility to mechanical damage and to lower the formation of a chemical that can occur at high cooking temperatures and has been linked to cancer in some studies. The variety also shows resistance to Phytophthora infestans, a major potato pathogen, and improved storage performance at lower temperatures, which may reduce post-harvest losses.

The company indicated that it plans to proceed with the regulatory process involving the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and expects a decision in December. Commercial launch of the product is planned for next year.

Reports indicate that resistance to Phytophthora infestans in the Russet Burbank II is derived from a potato variety originating in Argentina that naturally exhibits this defence. Genetically modified crops incorporate DNA from other species to alter plant traits such as growth or resistance characteristics.

According to JR Simplot Co., use of seed from this genetically modified potato could allow growers to reduce pesticide applications by between 25 per cent and 45 per cent, as resistance is expressed throughout the crop cycle.

The approval has prompted responses from advocacy groups calling for clear labelling of products containing genetically modified organisms. These calls extend beyond potatoes and also reference other genetically modified products such as Arctic apples and AquAdvantage salmon. Surveys cited by Ecowatch indicate that close to 90 per cent of U.S. consumers support mandatory GMO labelling.

Market acceptance remains uncertain. Several foodservice operators and manufacturers have stated that they will either avoid genetically modified ingredients or identify them in their product lines. These include Chipotle and Campbell. McDonald's previously announced that it would discontinue the use of genetically modified potatoes supplied by JR Simplot Co.

The development highlights ongoing differences in regulatory approval, grower adoption, and consumer acceptance of genetically modified crops within the U.S. food system.

Source: Proexpansion / Argenpapa