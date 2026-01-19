Peruvian blueberry exports up 19 per cent by week 2

Peru's blueberry export campaign continued to run ahead of last season in the early weeks of the year, according to figures updated to week 2. Cumulative shipments reached 347,105 tons, representing a 19 per cent increase compared with the 2024/25 campaign. Weekly exports in week 2 totalled 6,872 tons, providing an early indication of shipment pace at the start of the calendar year.

Export volumes remain concentrated on the United States, while Europe continues to gain share, and shipments to other destinations are expanding. The United States accounted for 47 per cent of cumulative exports, with volumes of 163,651 tons. Europe followed with a 28 per cent share, equivalent to 96,630 tons. China represented 13 per cent of shipments at 44,304 tons, while the United Kingdom accounted for 5 per cent, or 18,526 tons.

Year-on-year growth varied by destination. Europe recorded a 35 per cent increase, China grew by 17 per cent, and the United Kingdom by 31 per cent, while shipments to the United States rose by 5 per cent. Exports to other destinations reached 23,994 tons, up 124 per cent compared with the previous season, with the number of destination countries expanding from 19 to 26.

Maritime transport continues to dominate Peru's blueberry export logistics. By week 2, sea freight totalled 333,877 tons. Air shipments accounted for 11,614 tons, while land transport reached 1,613 tons. This distribution highlights the reliance on containerised maritime logistics, with air shipments playing a limited role.

At the regional level, exports were led by La Libertad, which shipped 168,532 tons, representing 49 per cent of the national total. Lambayeque followed with 85,215 tons and a 25 per cent share, while Ica accounted for 48,346 tons, or 14 per cent. Compared with the previous season, Ica recorded a 51 per cent increase in shipments, Lambayeque grew by 28 per cent, and La Libertad by 14 per cent. Piura registered a decline of 30 per cent.

In terms of production mix, conventional blueberries accounted for the bulk of exports at 317,494 tons. Organic blueberries totalled 29,610 tons. The data show year-on-year growth in conventional volumes, while organic shipments declined.

Export concentration remains evident among leading shippers. Camposol led cumulative exports with 40,325 tons and an 11.62 per cent market share, followed by Hortifut Perú with 30,064 tons and 8.66 per cent, and Complejo Agroindustrial Beta with 26,224 tons and 7.56 per cent. In the organic segment, Agrícola Cerro Prieto led with 12,886 tons and a 43.52 per cent share.

The figures underline the continued strength of Peru's blueberry export programme early in the season, with growth supported by diversified destinations and stable logistics flows.

Source: Blueberries Consulting