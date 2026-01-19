Blueberry demand increases in India amid supply constraints and seasonal gaps

Demand for blueberries in India is rising, but this season's supply is not as abundant as it was in previous seasons, says Dinesh Shinde, CEO of fresh produce importer Anusaya Fresh: "India is witnessing a sharp rise in blueberry demand, even as global and regional supply tightens due to seasonal transitions. The current availability remains limited as the Peru season is moving out, creating a noticeable supply gap that is expected to last for the next few months. As a result, day-by-day demand is increasing, while supply is significantly lower compared to previous months."

According to Shinde, the lower supply of Peruvian blueberries earlier in the year affected the strategy for importers in India. "Earlier this year, the industry faced a major challenge when Peruvian blueberry supplies dropped sharply for several months, leading to a global shortage. Despite these constraints, Anusaya Fresh closely monitored global supply trends and proactively adjusted sourcing strategies to ensure continuity. Through timely planning and decisive execution, the company was able to cover most of the market demand, even during peak shortage periods."

To bridge the current gap, airfreight has become the primary mode of import, Shinde explains: "This has ensured freshness, firmness, and premium eating quality. At present, approximately 140 pallets of blueberries are being imported every week, all arriving by air and distributed pan-India through a strong cold-chain network. Quality has remained consistently high, with SanLucar being one of the key suppliers contributing significant volumes during this critical phase."

Domestic cultivation of blueberries is becoming a more viable option for consumers in India as well, Shinde emphasizes. "Looking ahead, the Indian domestic blueberry season is expected to begin in the next four-to-five weeks. With better price accessibility and improved availability, demand for locally grown blueberries is expected to rise further, as Indian consumers show strong acceptance of domestic produce. However, market experts believe that this shift will not reduce long-term interest in imported blueberries. On the contrary, the next imported season is expected to witness even stronger demand, driven by increased consumer awareness, expanding retail and e-commerce penetration, and growing preference for premium varieties such as Sekoya Pop®."

"With consumption patterns evolving rapidly, blueberries are firmly establishing themselves as a high-growth fruit category in India, supported by strategic imports, reliable air logistics, and rising consumer loyalty across more than 20 Indian states," Shinde concludes.

