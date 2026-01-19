Blueberries picking up in volume

Blueberry supply is coming in from a few regions at the moment. "Peru continues to provide a steady volume, while Mexico is currently building toward a peak in early February," says Tim Youmans, vice president of sales with California Giant Berry Farms. "These volumes will be complemented by high-quality fruit from Chile. This increasing influx, paired with Oxnard, California's domestic organic program hitting its stride mid-month, is expected to provide ample availability especially for February."

Compared to last year at this time, conventional supply is as stable and consistent as it was, while organic supply is a little lighter than this time last year. However it is also ramping up quickly.

For California Giant, its conventional blueberries are being harvested in Peru, Chile, and Mexico while organic product is coming from Peru and Oxnard. Organic supply from Chile is expected towards the end of January.

© California Giant Berry FarmsYoumans says that late January and early February is when the market will transition into a much more abundant and stable blueberry supply phase.

Weather in the growing regions

In terms of growing conditions, they have been favorable for quality across these regions. "In Peru, optimal weather has led to an earlier-than-normal peak, while Mexico is benefiting from steady, warm days that are supporting consistent yields," says Youmans. "In Oxnard, while we've monitored recent seasonal rains and cooler morning temperatures typical for January, the fruit quality remains strong as the California season begins to gain momentum."

Meanwhile blueberry demand remains strong as consumers increasingly consider eating blueberries year-round. "This is characterized by a shift in consumer behavior rather than a seasonal trend. Despite the lighter organic volumes currently seen due to the early Peru start, the consumer pull has not softened. The health halo of blueberries continues to drive growth in dollar sales year-over-year," says Youmans, adding that demand is also expected to intensify as that halo attracts new household demographics.

© California Giant Berry Farms

Belli Berries are berries boosted with live probiotic cultures.

Health and blueberries

Capitalizing on that health association with blueberries, last October, the company introduced a new berry product–Belli Berries, which are blueberries boosted with probiotics. That allows consumers to add further functional benefits to their daily diets with this product which is non-GMO and free of artificial flavors. While Belli Berries made its debut at IFPA 2025 in Anaheim, California, the item is expected to be on shelves and available to consumers in June.

Meanwhile as per-capita blueberry consumption continues to climb, the market is also seeing a distinct trend toward premiumization. "Consumers are increasingly seeking proprietary genetics—specifically jumbos—and are showing a willingness to pay a premium for a consistently superior eating experience," notes Youmans.

Looking ahead, moving into late January and early February is when the market will transition into a much more abundant and stable supply phase. "The arrival of volumes from Chile in late January, complementing Mexico hitting its peak in early February, will provide a boost to overall availability," says Youmans, adding that with Oxnard's organic program also ramping up to peak volumes in mid-February and Peru maintaining its stability, the industry is looking at a window of strong availability. "This alignment of regional peaks creates a perfect opportunity for large-scale promotions and consistent shelf presence throughout the mid-winter months."

