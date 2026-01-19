Cherry prices under pressure, while green grape prices higher than last year

Chilean cherries continue to dominate the market, with prices falling further from last week. Major varieties such as Lapins and Santina saw price reductions of approximately 15%. This is attributed to several factors: restocking after New Year's Day was completed last week, and with the Chinese New Year still a month away, market demand is weak. Furthermore, the proportion of high-quality cherry fruit in the market is relatively low, further suppressing overall prices.



Right: Cherry packaging featuring Chinese festive elements

A more diversified supply has shown. Santina and Lapins are nearing the end of their season, with supply gradually decreasing. Regina and Kordia's supplies have increased significantly, and Bing is gradually arriving. It is understood that the stability of Santina's quality is not as good as before due to being near the end of its season. Lapins' production has decreased significantly this season, but the quality of the arrivals is relatively stable. Regina's production has also decreased, and it is currently in the early stages of the season, with arrivals mainly consisting of smaller sizes such as 1J. Fewer high-quality Kordia fruits are arriving, while Bing's quality is relatively stable, although some traders have reported that the taste is more acidic than in previous years.

Regarding size, some traders mentioned that this year's arrivals are mostly large fruits of 2J, 3J, and above, while smaller sizes, such as XL and 1J, are less. However, in the current consumer environment, the market is highly price-sensitive, and the lower-cost, smaller sizes are attracting considerable purchasing demand.



Left: Peruvian Autumn Crisp green grapes; Right: Chilean Cherries

Reference prices for some cherry varieties are as follows (prices may change daily):

2.5kg small box packaging:

- Lapins: 2J approx. ¥120/box (US$0.76/box), 3J approx. ¥130/box (US$0.82/box)

- Bing: 2J approx. ¥120/box (US$0.76/box), 3J approx. ¥150/box (US$0.95/box)

- Kordia: 2J approx. ¥160/box (US$1.01/box), 3J approx. ¥190/box (US$1.20/box)

- Regina: 1J approx. ¥105/box (US$0.66/box)

2.5kg x 2, two-in-one packaging:

- Kordia: 3J approx. ¥350/box (US$2.21/box), some batches also ¥410/box (US$2.58/box)

Traders are taking a wait-and-see approach to the market, hoping for a recovery later next week.



Peruvian Black Grapes and Sweet Globe Green Grapes

Imported grapes began to appear on the market at the beginning of this month, currently mainly Autumn Crisp, Sweet Globe, and Black Grapes from Peru. Prices for green grapes are significantly higher than the same period last year. For example, a 7.3kg, 4J size "Autumn Crisp" grape is currently around ¥470 per box (US$2.96 per box), an increase of about 15% compared to last year. "Sweet Globe" grapes have also seen price increases, while black grape prices are lower than the same period last year.

According to traders, due to the current low price and demand for cherries, many buyers are turning their attention to green grapes, which are also suitable for gift packaging and have festive gifting attributes. Furthermore, the current supply of green grapes is limited, and their quality and taste are good, resulting in ideal prices and sales. Black grapes, due to their color, are less used in gift settings, so the market is relatively weak.



Chilean nectarines and plums

Regarding Chilean stone fruits, the supply of nectarines is gradually increasing, and prices have decreased compared to last month. Traders indicate that current prices, taste, and quality are similar to the same period last year, and sales are good. A small number of Chilean plums have arrived, including varieties such as Candy Pixie and Cherry Plum.



Left: Peruvian blueberries; Right: Chinese Huaxiang blueberries

Regarding blueberries, the overall market supply is limited. Peruvian blueberries are in limited supply, with 14mm+ size priced around ¥90 per box. China has abundant blueberry production areas, but high-quality large blueberries remain expensive. For example, 22mm+ Huaxiang blueberries produced in Sichuan are around ¥170 per box.



Left: durians; Right: Chilean avocados

Regarding durian, Thai Monthong durian is now available, but supply is currently limited. A6 size is around ¥850 per box, a slight decrease from earlier prices. Vietnamese Kanyao A3 size is around ¥230-250 per box.