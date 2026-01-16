“Turkey, Egypt grab early share as Indian red onion season lags by 45 days”

India's red onion production is 15-20% lower in the 2025-26 season, resulting from a 45-day delay from unseasonal May-November rains across key states, says Shvam Dhumal of Agroindis Exim Pvt. Ltd., a fresh produce exporter from Maharashtra. "Last year, November-December experienced lower arrivals from 40 to 60 day delays in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, but despite this season's challenges, overall availability and quality now exceed expectations," he says.

According to Dhumal, "Karnataka Bellary onions took major hits from October-November rains and two cyclones just as their season was ending. Rajasthan's quality recovered after early rain setbacks, while Gujarat started 30 to 40 days behind schedule. Maharashtra's premium red onions also witnessed heavy rain damage. Despite regional challenges, India-wide red onion quality now meets export and domestic standards well," he notes.

© Agroindi Exim Pvt. Ltd.

The delayed season opened doors for competitors, Dhumal highlights. "Turkey, Egypt, and Iran grabbed early shares when India could not supply. Gulf destinations are trading at USD 179.77 to 289.13 ex factor, and Southeast Asia USD 157.30-269.66 per tonne depending on quality and packaging standards. Stable pricing is expected ahead as volumes suffice for the next two months. Nashik pink onions run now, with Pune pink entering soon. Stable pricing is expected ahead as volumes are sufficient for the next two months. Pune district's pink onions will soon return to the market, followed by Nashik's pink onions."

© Agroindi Exim Pvt. Ltd.

South-east Asian countries like Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the UAE, Singapore, and Vietnam are leading as top export destinations. "These markets consume Indian red onions for their spicy flavor, rich aroma, and texture, so demand stays consistent in these markets. Importers are also capturing strong margins trading in India's red onions," he observes.

Looking ahead, Agroindis has eyes on expansions through new market entries and exporting higher volumes to existing markets. "We're already receiving enquiries for the upcoming pink onion season, and anticipate steady demand from domestic and export segments. For now, buyer profits and superior flavor are keeping consumption going despite 2025's production setbacks," he concludes.

For more information:

Shvam Dhumal

Agroindi EXIM Pvt Ltd.

Tel: +91 91 12 200 621

Email: [email protected]

www.agroindi.in