Fruit-based snack partnership targets U.S. market

Foodberry has entered into a strategic partnership with Bel U.S., part of the Bel Group, to develop new snack products made with fruit. Under the agreement, Bel will use Foodberry's food technology platform to support the development of fruit-based snack formats for the U.S. market.

The collaboration combines Bel's experience in portion-sized snack products and market distribution with Foodberry's technology based on plant-derived coatings made from real fruit. The partners aim to develop snacks that combine fruit and protein in individually portioned formats intended for retail distribution.

© Foodberry

The first product developed through the partnership is expected to be launched in selected U.S. markets in 2026. The initiative targets the U.S. fruit snack category, which is estimated at more than US$6 billion in value. Development and production will take place using Foodberry's technology platform, which converts fruit purée into coatings designed to encapsulate fresh, frozen, or shelf-stable ingredients.

According to the companies, the technology can be applied to a range of products, including nut butters, cheese, and frozen items, enabling new bite-sized formats. Foodberry's platform is supported by more than 20 issued utility patents. All Foodberry products are developed and produced at the company's research and manufacturing facility in Boston, Massachusetts.

© Foodberry

Bel U.S. stated that the partnership fits within its existing focus on portion-sized snacks. Foodberry indicated that the collaboration reflects its work on fruit-based formats designed for ease of handling and distribution. Both companies referenced alignment with dietary guidelines that encourage fruit consumption as part of a balanced diet.

The partnership does not involve any changes to existing Bel brands at this stage, and no volumes or pricing details were disclosed. Further product information is expected closer to the planned market launch in 2026.

