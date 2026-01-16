Peru opens global blueberry seminar tour in 2026

In 2026, Blueberries Consulting will roll out a global seminar agenda that combines technical and commercial conferences, a trade area with booths and one-on-one meetings, an Agtech Hall focused on nutrition and biostimulation, and practical field-oriented activities. The tour will start in Lima, Peru, and continue through Chile, Mexico, Morocco, China, and two additional Peruvian locations, Ica and Trujillo. The stated objective is to link technical information with operational and commercial decision-making.

The 2026 program builds on the format used in the previous year, with conferences, an exhibition area, and business meetings designed to continue beyond each event. According to the organisers, the upcoming schedule will place more emphasis on applied data, structured question-and-answer sessions, and networking formats intended to connect technical content with implementation.

The opening event will take place in Lima during the XXXIX International Blueberries Seminar. The program is expected to bring together producers, exporters, and importers, nurseries and genetics suppliers, input providers for irrigation, substrates, nutrition, and post-harvest, as well as packaging, logistics, technology services, researchers, consultants, and investors. The format combines conference sessions with an exhibition floor and on-site activities to allow comparison of production approaches and post-event follow-up.

Technical topics will cover productivity, fruit firmness, calibre, and condition at destination, alongside operational efficiency and traceability. Market information, trade windows, and logistics risks are included to align production decisions with commercial requirements. Sessions will include case studies comparing origins and destinations, supported by question-and-answer panels.

According to Blueberries Consulting director Jorge Esquivel, "On the 2026 tour, each seminar is designed so that the knowledge ends in a concrete decision, as it works with metrics, commercial windows, and applied management, so that the teams return to the field with clear criteria and an executable plan for their blueberry production." He added that "What distinguishes the tour is not only the technical quality, but also its connection to commercial objectives, since in each seminar the evidence presented in the room is articulated with field validations and with a commercial circuit that allows agreements to be advanced during the same event."

The Agtech Hall will address plant nutrition, biostimulation, water management, and monitoring tools, with a focus on field validation and application protocols. The commercial area will host exhibitors and facilitate meetings between suppliers and buyers. Grecia Navas, project manager at Blueberries Consulting, said, "This dynamic is reinforced by the presence of attendees from more than 25 nationalities," adding that the objective is "That each meeting connects technical evidence with B2B decisions, so that exhibitors and attendees advance conversations in the room and close deals on the exhibition floor with clear follow-up."

The 2026 schedule includes events in Lima on March 11–12, Chile on April 16, Ica on May 6, Mexico on May 27–28, Trujillo on July 8–9, Morocco on September 16, and China on November 25.

Source: Blueberries Consulting