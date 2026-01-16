U.S. compares food safety response for domestic and imported cantaloupes

Cantaloupes have been linked to multiple foodborne illness outbreaks in the United States and Canada over the past 30 years, prompting regulatory action, research initiatives, and updates to production standards across domestic and imported supply chains.

Research led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Center for Produce Safety has focused on field practices, harvest methods, and equipment design. Industry training has expanded, and a revised national standard for the growing, harvesting, and packing of cantaloupes was developed over the past two years. The comment period for the final draft concluded earlier in 2025 following input from growers, researchers, and public health representatives.

In autumn 2023, a Salmonella outbreak was linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes grown in the Sonora region of Mexico. Between October 15 and December 25, the outbreak resulted in 407 reported illnesses, 158 hospitalisations, and six deaths. A recent review by Canadian public health researchers Megan Rose-Martel and Sandeep Tamber analysed several cantaloupe outbreaks, including the 2023 event.

Their review identified a similar number of outbreaks linked to cantaloupes produced in the United States and Mexico, but a higher number of hospitalisations and deaths associated with Mexican-grown fruit. The authors noted that this difference was influenced by the scale of the 2023 outbreak and by Mexico's role as a supplier to the U.S. market.

Mexico's share of U.S. cantaloupe imports has declined over time, falling from historical levels of up to 25 per cent to 9.2 per cent in 2024. Guatemala has increased its presence and accounted for more than 56 per cent of U.S. cantaloupe imports in 2024. At the same time, domestic supply has decreased, with U.S.-grown cantaloupes now representing about one-third less of total availability than two decades ago.

According to publicly available information from the Food and Drug Administration, traceback investigations were carried out for the 2023 outbreak, and Import Alert 22-01 covering certain Mexican cantaloupes was in place and later updated in April 2025. Mexican authorities temporarily closed a packing facility linked to the outbreak. FDA reports did not provide details on on-farm inspections or importer verification reviews.

In comparison, a Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes grown in southwest Indiana in 2022 was followed by on-site inspections, environmental sampling, whole-genome sequencing, and a multi-year study with Purdue University. Following repeated outbreaks, the region's share of the U.S. cantaloupe market declined from about 6 per cent to 1 per cent.

Cantaloupes imported from Mexico now account for about 9 per cent of the U.S. market, while imports in total represent around 40 to 45 per cent of U.S. consumption. Food safety oversight of both domestic and imported cantaloupe supply chains remains an ongoing focus.

