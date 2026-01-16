Trans-Suez route to resume for Middle East–U.S. East Coast service

Maersk will reintroduce trans-Suez routing for its MECL service following an assessment of improved stability in the Red Sea region. The decision follows successful recent transits through the Suez Canal and marks the first structural return of one of the company's services to the route after earlier diversions around the Cape of Good Hope.

After the completed transits of the Maersk Sebarok and Maersk Denver, A.P. Moller - Maersk confirmed that the MECL service will resume its original service pattern via the Suez Canal. The MECL service is operated exclusively by Maersk and connects the Middle East and India with the U.S. East Coast.

© Maersk

According to the company, the decision is based on current security conditions in the region. The MECL service will continue to be monitored closely, and any further adjustments will depend on developments in the Red Sea and the wider Middle East. Should security conditions change, Maersk may revert individual sailings or the full service back to the Cape of Good Hope route. The company stated that safety considerations for crews, vessels, and cargo remain the primary factor in route planning, with contingency measures in place.

Maersk has maintained its intention to resume trans-Suez sailings since the initial diversions from the Red Sea route. The Suez Canal remains an important maritime corridor linking East and West, and the route via the Suez Canal, Red Sea, and Bab el-Mandeb Strait provides the shortest connection between Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the U.S. East Coast. The return of the MECL service is described as part of a gradual and conditional approach to resuming trans-Suez operations.

The planning of the service adjustment has involved coordination with the Suez Canal Authority and other regional partners. Maersk indicated that continued cooperation will be required to ensure operational safety and service reliability as trans-Suez transits are reintroduced.

The first westbound sailing under the revised MECL routing will be the Cornelia Maersk, voyage 603W, departing Jebel Ali on 15 January 2026. The first eastbound sailing via the trans-Suez route will be the Maersk Detroit, voyage 602E, departing North Charleston on 10 January 2026. All subsequent MECL sailings are scheduled to follow the trans-Suez route, subject to ongoing security assessments.

