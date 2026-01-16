Teaching grants awarded by California grape growers

The Innovation in Teaching grant program is funded by California table grape growers to support creative and enriching educational projects, activities, and events for students in the table grape growing regions of California.

Twenty-five grants were awarded for $1,000 each to support projects related to math, science, agriculture, California history, art, and health. The 25 projects will reach over 3,500 students, as well as Special Education Adults, across Fresno, Kern, Madera, Riverside, and Tulare counties. Some project areas include school gardens where students will plant, grow, and harvest produce to learn about the lifecycle of agriculture; multi-media projects where students will tell the story of California's table grape industry through art installations, photography, and videography; and technology where students will program a robotic arm to complete tasks beneficial to the agriculture industry.

"The Innovation in Teaching grant program reflects the commitment California table grape growers have to the communities where they live and work," said Ian LeMay, president of the California Table Grape Commission. "By supporting creative classroom projects, these grants help teachers engage students of all ages in memorable experiences that extend learning beyond the traditional classroom."

