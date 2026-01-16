Strong processing and juice prices for East Coast apples

Apple growers and shippers in the Northeast are seeing some strong processing prices. "We're seeing a very hungry processing and juice market locally. The juice and processing companies are calling packing houses to try and get more byproduct," says Brett Baker of United Apple Sales.

It's hard to pinpoint the exact reason why this may be, though one thought is that the apple processing amount that was purchased in 2024 was cut and there could be a deficit in processing and juice stock.

© United Apple Sales

However, it could also be a result of developments in the apple industry as a whole but particularly in East Coast apple producing states. "Growers are eliminating orchards that aren't producing premium fruit so the fruit that does come into the packing houses, there's less byproduct that goes to the juice and processing," says Baker. "If you're at an orchard that's only packing out at 60 percent, it's probably not intended for fresh production much longer. We're getting very strong packouts so juice companies are receiving reduced volumes compared to what they are used to getting each week. There are some processing opportunities where you really have to run the math and see if it makes sense to pack that fruit."

The state of quality on apples

In addition, this year is a particularly strong year for quality fruit in the Northeast. "It's very good quality and good eating conditions at retail and it feels like it's an increase in overall quality on the shelf," says Baker.

As for fresh market fruit, United Apple Sales continues to ship its roster of varieties with the exception of early-season varieties such as Ginger Gold, which have wrapped up. "We intend to go year round with supply. Not on every single variety, but we plan to have at least five or six varieties here such as Gala, Fuji, Red Delicious, McIntosh and hopefully EverCrisp," says Baker.

© United Apple Sales

On apple demand, it is very steady right now with strong movement. January generally sees a historical uptick in apple consumption that comes following many New Year's resolutions to eat healthier.

What about pricing? "It looks similar to last year at this time. The crop is a bit smaller than last year's crop nationally and certain varieties, when you see the national storage reports, are shrinking quicker than they have in the past so we should see an uptick in pricing as we get into the late winter and spring," says Baker, adding that Washington continues to have strong demand on exports which should also help keep pricing strong domestically.

For more information:

Brett Baker

United Apple Sales

Tel: +1 (585) 765-2460 ext. 116

https://unitedapplesales.com/