'Spain dominates the orange market, Turkey and Italy complement the scene'

Spanish deliveries dominated the orange market. Navelina oranges were the main variety available. Navelina was also the main variety supplied from Italy. Turkey mainly supplied Washington Navel oranges: These mostly large-fruited products sold quickly thanks to their appealing organoleptic properties. According to the German BLE, supplies from Morocco, South Africa, and Greece were mainly purchased for juice production. Italian Moro and Tarocco dominated the blood orange market. Spanish and Italian Cara Cara supplemented the trade. Overall, interest was quite favorable due to the low temperatures. However, thanks to increased availability, it was easily satisfied. Prices generally remained stable over the course of the week. Only goods in poor condition had to be sold at significantly reduced prices in some cases.

Apples

Domestic supplies continued to form the basis of the market at the start of the new year. Overall, trade was relatively quiet. In terms of prices, there was not much change over the course of the week.

Pears

Demand was generally not particularly strong. Despite limited availability, it could be met without difficulty.

Table grapes

Imports from Peru, South Africa, and Namibia played the leading role. Deliveries from Brazil and Lebanon supplemented the market, while shipments from Italy had almost completely disappeared from the market.

Small citrus fruits

Spanish offers predominated for clementines. Only Turkish imports were available for satsumas. Spanish loads dominated for mandarins.

Lemons

Spanish Primofiori set the tone. The cold weather was conducive to sales: storage facilities had improved noticeably.

Bananas

Demand was not particularly strong. It could be met without any problems, although difficult weather conditions led to delays in deliveries in some places.

Cauliflower

Italian deliveries dominated over French ones. Availability was sometimes scarce. Prices rose.

Lettuce

Spanish loads predominated in the case of iceberg lettuce, with Turkish lettuce supplementing the range in Frankfurt. Belgian and Italian lettuce were the main sources of supply, with French and domestic lettuce completing the range.

Cucumbers

Spanish loads predominated in the case of cucumbers. Availability was not particularly abundant and was not always sufficient to meet demand.

Tomatoes

Due to the winter weather, demand was not particularly strong and could be easily met. Prices generally stabilized at the beginning of the week and then remained constant.

Bell peppers

Spanish deliveries dominated the market. In terms of importance, Turkish imports were the closest competitors. Deliveries from Greece and Italy played only a very minor role.

