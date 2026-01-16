Dutch fruit and vegetable trade growth continues in 2025

The Netherlands further strengthened its key role in the international fruit and vegetable chain in 2025. Through a combination of products grown on Dutch soil and, in particular, re-exports of fruit, European consumers are supplied with fresh fruit and vegetables all year round via supermarkets and other outlets, according to research by GroentenFruit Huis.

Production, imports, and exports all showed clear growth. Dutch consumers also purchased slightly more fruit and vegetables. This underlines the sector's growing economic and social significance.

© GroentenFruit Huis

The production of Dutch fruit and vegetables represented a value of €5.0 billion in 2025. That is an increase of 2 per cent compared to 2024. Favourable weather conditions led to larger harvests, which in many cases were accompanied by lower grower prices.

Imports break records

Imports of fresh fruit and vegetables reached new records in 2025. Imported volumes increased by 9 per cent to 8.1 billion kilograms, with a total value of €12.4 billion, representing an 11 per cent rise. More than three-quarters of imports consisted of fresh fruit. Peru (€1.8 billion) and South Africa (€1.6 billion) overtook Spain (€1.5 billion) as the main source countries.

Notable import growth was achieved from countries such as:

Chile (+28%), mainly blueberries and grapes.

Peru (+18%), including avocados and blueberries.

South Africa (+17%), with higher volumes of grapes, oranges, and lemons.

The three most imported products in the Netherlands are avocado, grapes, and bananas. Lemons, kiwis, and oranges recorded the strongest growth rates in value.

Export growth towards Spain and Poland

Dutch fruit and vegetable exports also increased by 11 per cent over the past year to 10.8 billion kilos, with a value of €17.8 billion, up 12 per cent. Dutch trade once again proved to be a reliable partner for European supermarkets and wholesalers, supported by both higher sales of Dutch-grown produce and re-exports, particularly of fruit.

Exports mainly went to neighbouring Germany (34%), Belgium (9%), and the UK (8%). Strong growth rates were recorded in Spain (+34%), Poland (+24%), and Germany (+11%), mainly driven by tomatoes, blueberries, and grapes.

Consumption up slightly

Fruit and vegetable consumption in the Netherlands rose by 2 per cent in 2025. Vegetable consumption increased by 1 per cent and fruit consumption by 3 per cent. Higher sales of fruit and vegetables through supermarkets offset a slight decrease in hotels, restaurants, and catering, which declined by 1 per cent.

Vegetables were cheaper in 2025 than a year earlier. Consumers paid an average of 4 per cent less for a kilo of fresh vegetables in 2025. The price of fresh fruit was 1 per cent higher than in 2024.

Fruit and vegetables are indispensable

Increasing policy pressure and international tensions may affect fruit and vegetable sourcing and marketing. Shifting geopolitical relations and more extreme weather conditions challenge the continuity of supply.

The Dutch fruit and vegetable sector remains committed to a sustainable chain, healthy choices, and food availability. The aim is to encourage consumers to eat more fruit and vegetables, the healthiest foods with the lowest footprint. Fruit and vegetables are indispensable in a healthy and sustainable diet, for the Netherlands and for the rest of the world.

Download the factsheet 'Vegetables and Fruit in focus 2025' here

Source: GroentenFruit Huis