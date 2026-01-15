"Chinese New Year is approaching let's hope that all the grapes will arrive on time as planned"

The South African grape is well underway, and the first volumes have arrived in Singapore this week.

"My first shipment of 2x40ft containers arrived in Singapore on 13.01.2026," said Hong Chew Kwek, Managing Director at Kwek Global Pte Ltd. "It is a 40ft container of red seedless grapes, 10x500g, and a load of green seedless grapes, also 10x500g."

The red seedless grapes are the Tawny variety, and the green seedless grapes are the Ivory variety. According to Mr Kwek, both varieties arrived with good opening appearance, good berry size, and were very sweet with a good Brix level.

"This shipment is fortunate not to be delayed arriving in Singapore as the shipper has chosen to load out from the port of Durban because the port of Cape Town was wind-bound, causing vessels to delay."

The Singapore market is generally good at this moment, as the Chinese grape supply is drying up, and the quality is not good. "As such, the arrival of new season South Africa grapes with excellent quality, firm with crunchy tone and sweet eating quality is really creating a good demand in the wholesale markets and food service.

"We will continue to have shipments of South African grapes arriving every week, but there may be a delay due to the port congestion and wind-bound issues in port of Cape Town. The Lunar Chinese New Year is approaching, and we expect the sales and demand of good-quality grapes to pick up. Let's hope that all the grapes will arrive on time as planned."

