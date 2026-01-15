Adverse weather reduces Moroccan strawberry yields

Strawberry yields in Morocco are being negatively impacted by adverse weather conditions in the north of the country. However, the season is progressing with strong demand and satisfactory prices, according to Oussama Baioua, a grower based in Larache.

The grower says, "We are experiencing several issues with production due to the weather. Sizes and yields are reduced due to continuous rain, cold temperatures, and fewer hours of sunshine. On my farm, yield losses are estimated at one-third of production compared to the same period last season."

© Oussam Baioua

The strawberry season in Larache has been progressing since early December. Baioua adds, "We are currently working with the Fortuna and Victory varieties, with harvests every 3-4 days until June."

Demand-wise, the outlook is quite positive. The grower says, "The production shortfall is offset by high demand, both locally and in export markets. International demand is particularly high, and we are able to export up to 60% of our harvest."

Despite fierce competition from Egypt this season, Baioua assures us that demand for Moroccan strawberries is solid and satisfactory. "Our strawberries are shipped mainly to the UK, France, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates. Prices are even slightly higher than last season," he adds.

The Moroccan strawberry industry in Morocco is suffering a structural decline, primarily due to Egypt's dominance of the international market. The area devoted to strawberries in Morocco has fallen from 3,700 hectares in 2022 to 2,300 hectares in 2025, at a time when Moroccan strawberries are 10-15% more expensive than Egyptian strawberries.

Family farms account for 75% of strawberry cultivation in Morocco. The reduction in acreage and occasional complications facing the international competition in Egypt or Spain provide an occasional opportunity from time to time, allowing producers and exporters to obtain favorable prices.

For more information:

Oussama Baioua

Domaine Baioua

Tel: +212 662-798410

Email: [email protected]