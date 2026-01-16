It's not been an easy season for Indian grapes this year, says Sumit Bhujbal, business development manager of Indian fresh produce exporter Shubham Enterprises: "The Indian grape export season has presented multiple challenges this year, testing the resilience of exporters across the country. From climatic disruptions to certification delays and heightened international competition, the season has been markedly different from the previous year."

For Shubham Enterprises, the last grape season proved to be a stable and successful one, Bhujbal explains. "Consistent quality, timely shipments, and steady pricing helped the company build strong demand across key markets, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Market response remained positive even toward the end of the season, with buyers continuing to seek Indian grapes due to reliability and quality consistency."

© Shubham Enterprises

However, according to Bhujbal, the current grape season has seen a sharp contrast: "Adverse climatic conditions have resulted in an estimated 45 to 50 per cent reduction in overall grape availability, significantly tightening supply. This shortfall has pushed prices upward, with all grape varieties currently trading above USD 10 per 5 kg punnet, making Indian grapes less competitive in price-sensitive international markets."

At the same time, global market dynamics have added further pressure, Bhujbal states. "The extended grape season in China, coupled with delayed vessel arrivals from South Africa reaching markets simultaneously, has led buyers to temporarily divert away from Indian-origin grapes. These overlapping supplies have created a challenging commercial environment for Indian exporters. Additionally, exporters have faced certification delays caused by technical glitches, further complicating shipment planning and execution during a time-sensitive season."

© Shubham Enterprises

Despite these difficulties, the exporter remains focused on maintaining its standards: "Every season brings its own set of challenges, but our commitment to quality and reliability remains unchanged. Through our LLAMA brand, we continue to prioritize careful sourcing, strict quality control, and timely deliveries, ensuring that customers receive consistent fruit even in a difficult year like this one," Bhujbal concludes.

