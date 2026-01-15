Mexican produce movement increases during winter transitions

Seasonal shifts have reshaped the commodity focus for this reporting period, with asparagus added as shipping areas expand and other items adjusting in response to changing regional availability. The list will continue to be reviewed to reflect current trade conditions affecting perishable commodity shippers across North America.

Asparagus movement from Peru through Southern California is expected to decline, with moderate trading and lower prices. Reduced volumes follow stress on crowns caused by temperature fluctuations, delaying growth, size, and harvest availability. In contrast, movement from Mexico through Calexico, California, and San Luis, Arizona, is forecast to increase, with the first FOB report anticipated in the week of January 26.

Supplies from Mexico through Texas crossings are increasing. Trading strengthened toward the end of the period, and prices moved higher across most Hass sizes, including organics. Demand remains firm as movement builds.

Imports from Peru via Miami, Philadelphia, and New York are expected to remain steady, supported by prior bookings. Trading is active, with slightly higher prices for conventional fruit and unchanged levels for organic. Chilean blueberry movement through Philadelphia is increasing seasonally, with prices also edging higher. Mexican blueberry movement through Arizona, California, and Texas is rising, though quality remains variable and prices largely unchanged.

Volumes from Mexico through Nogales, Arizona, are increasing, with mixed quality and variable pricing. Texas crossings show slightly higher availability, while Florida supplies are declining as the season winds down, leaving volumes too limited to establish a market.

Green bell pepper movement from Mexico through Nogales continues to rise, though supplies remain relatively light. Trading is active, and prices are sharply higher, influenced by tight availability, limited truck capacity, and elevated freight rates. Florida shipments remain steady, also trading at higher price levels.

Movement from Central Florida is stable, with active late trading and higher prices. Mexican strawberries through Texas and Otay Mesa maintain moderate movement with slightly higher prices. California production from Oxnard and Santa Maria is increasing seasonally, with much higher price points and generally good quality across conventional and organic fruit.

Supplies from Mexico through Texas are expected to rise slightly, though trading remains slow and prices are marginally lower. Nogales crossings show increasing movement with stable pricing, while Otay Mesa shipments are ending for the season, leaving limited and irregular availability.

Overall, markets reflect typical mid-winter transitions, with rising Mexican volumes, declining Florida supplies in some categories, and pricing shaped by quality variability, logistics, and seasonal shifts in demand.

