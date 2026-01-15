New research reveals how shoppers drove $500 million in strawberry category gains

The California Strawberry Commission (CSC) has released new research into retail sales drivers and the strawberry shopper path to purchase. The 2025 Strawberry Shopper Playbook provides marketers and industry professionals with data and strategic recommendations to optimize strawberry merchandising and drive category growth.

Based on in-depth syndicated retail sales data and quantitative Path-to-Purchase research, the new guide provides a comprehensive view of the strawberry purchase journey. From pre-store preferences to post-purchase behaviors, it highlights retail sales insights, the drivers that inspire purchases, and the barriers that prevent them, helping retailers engage with today's strawberry shopper.

"Strawberries remain a powerhouse in the produce department, driving both volume and dollar growth in the berry category," said Chris Christian, vice president, market insights at the California Strawberry Commission. "Our new merchandising research offers a clear view of what's driving category growth and offers strategies retailers can use to inspire more purchases year-round."

© California Strawberry Commission

Key findings¹ from the research include:

Strawberries lead berry category growth: Volume rose +8 percent year-over-year, representing 60 percent of total berry category volume and driving 61 percent of incremental growth (+123 million lbs.).

Dollar sales soar: Category dollars grew +10 percent, adding nearly $500 million in incremental sales.

Strong promotional impact: During the 52-week period, about 52 percent of strawberry volume was sold on promotion, generating a +36 percent volume lift on an average discount of -22 percent.

32 oz. pack drives category expansion: The 32 oz. package accounted for 68 percent of incremental sales and delivered +20 percent dollar growth, adding $332 million in revenue.

The 2025 Strawberry Shopper Playbook also highlights shopper motivations, purchase drivers and opportunities to close the gaps between today's rising shopper expectations and the in-store experience, helping the industry strengthen execution and maintain shopper confidence.

"This playbook provides retailers, shippers, and industry partners with the data-backed insights needed to optimize their strategies and capitalize on the momentum of the strawberry category," said Christian.

The 2025 Strawberry Shopper Playbook is now available for download here.

¹ CSC State of the Category, 52 weeks ending 7/13/2025 vs. PY

