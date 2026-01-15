"After two seasons with late rainfall, good prospects for Costa Rican melons this year"

"Last weekend, January 10, we shipped the first Galia melons, yellow honeydew melons, and watermelons for export to Europe from Costa Rica. This week, we are starting with the shipment of Cantaloupe and mini-watermelons," says Rolf Weber of Global Producers from Venlo.

© Global Producers BV

He explains that the previous two melon seasons were affected by late rainfall, which had a significant impact on quality. "This season, the rainy period ended earlier and more evenly. Day and night temperatures have been optimal for melon production, and the critical growing phase passed without issues. As a result, we expect a strong melon season in terms of both quality and volume."

© Global Producers BV

"In Costa Rica, overall cultivation continues, with more and more different watermelon varieties being planted, while the area of yellow honeydew melons, Galia, and Cantaloupe melons is steadily decreasing. This can certainly have extra impact during the Ramadan period, but this ratio well reflects the changing consumer behavior of the past ten years," says Rolf.

© Global Producers BV

Pafru, the Costa Rica-based growing operation of Global Producers, cultivates melons and watermelons on a total area of around 1,100 hectares. The company expects to export approximately 1,500 containers during the February–May period.

© Global Producers BV

For more information:

Rolf Weber

Global Producers

Venrayseweg 136 B

5928 RH Venlo

+31 77 465 81 00

[email protected]

www.global-producers.nl