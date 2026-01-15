Delivery of sleeves within 4 weeks of ordering

Weber Verpackungen will be presenting its latest innovations at IPM Essen from 27 to 30 January 2026. Visitors will find Weber at its new location in Hall 3, Stand 3E53. With the move to Technology Hall 3, the company has deliberately chosen an environment that focuses on modern technologies and promotes forward-looking solutions.

Focus on bloom guard – sustainable and customisable paper sleeves

The bloom guard product line offers environmentally friendly packaging for flowers, herbs, and salads. The sleeves are made of FSC-certified paper and printed with water-based inks – for sustainability without compromising on quality.

A newly developed variant is ideal for plants on display: it is a paper sleeve with a glassine window that has a die-cut at the bottom of the sleeve. The die-cut leaves the pot free in the desired position, making the barcode label on the pot visible. The pot can be scanned easily at the checkout. The glassine window allows excellent visibility of the plant. The solution thus combines sustainability, functionality, and design, facilitating sales in retail outlets.



© WEBER Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG

Further examples of bloom guard variants:

Mixed Paper: Combines standard paper with wet-strength paper only where it is needed – making the packaging solution very cost-effective and ideal for flowers in water.

Clean Base: Ensures a clean presentation at the point of sale, keeps soil inside, and allows the plant to be watered at the same time.

Top View: With an upper section made of film or glassine for maximum visibility of the plant while ensuring secure and clean packaging.

All bloom guard sleeves can be fully customised in terms of size, shape, and design. WEBER also guarantees fast delivery – just four weeks from order to delivery.



© WEBER Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG

Pot Packer – Efficient packaging for potted plants

WEBER also provides information about its self-developed pot packer, a powerful packaging machine for potted plants and herbs. With a capacity of up to 1,400 pots per hour, the pot packer significantly increases productivity compared to manual packaging. The machine processes both paper and foil sleeves, is quick to set up, and requires only a small number of staff. Thanks to the 'pay per pot' model, customers can use the machine without any investment costs and only pay for the actual usage. Of course, a purchase is also possible.



© WEBER Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG

Visit Weber at IPM 2026

Experience how WEBER combines innovative packaging solutions with efficient automation to meet the demands of modern horticulture. Discover the latest bloom guard variants and learn more about the pot packer in Hall 3, Stand 3E53.

For more information:

Ewald Bouwmeister

WEBER Verpackungen

+49 1516 4101568

[email protected]

https://www.weberverpackungen.de/en/